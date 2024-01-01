¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest Announces 2024 Award Winners

Top Prizes Awarded to Exceptional Latino Short Film Creators from Across the U.S.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest, powered by HITN-TV, the nation’s leading Spanish-language public broadcaster, announced the winners of its 2024 short film competition. After a successful festival that featured the work of 10 exceptional Latino filmmakers from across the United States, the following awards were presented:





1st Place – $4,000 Grand Prize: “Hot Latin Nights at the Granada!” by Franco Vidal



Franco Vidal is a Peruvian filmmaker based in Los Angeles with a BA in Film Production from California State University, Northridge. He is currently earning his MFA in Film Production at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts as a recipient of the George Lucas Family Foundation scholarship. He continues to make films about Latinx culture and his community.

2nd Place – $2,000 Prize: “Power Play” by Camila Rueda Florez



Camila Rueda Florez is an LA-based filmmaker originally from Bogota, Colombia. Her early immigration to the United States at the age of 5 ignited her passion for authentic storytelling. Camila earned her Bachelor of Arts in Film and Media from Georgia State. After college, she moved to Paris for a year, immersing herself in French Cinema, with a particular focus on the influential French New Wave. In LA, she works at Duplass Brothers Productions and studies under mentors like Jay Duplass and Kim Krizan from “Before Sunrise”.

3rd Place – $1,000 Prize: “Aquí” by Anabella L. González



Born and raised in rural Ohio, Anabella’s passion for storytelling began as a means to pass the time. She draws inspiration from diverse genres and artistic styles and constantly experiments to find the best mode for each piece. With a background in CG and stop motion, Anabella is on a journey to develop her directorial voice and establish a unique style that will resonate and inspire.

¡Tú Cuentas! Spotlight Award – $250 Prize: “Grieving the Girl” by Victorya Cintra



Victorya Cintra is a Brazilian-American filmmaker born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies and Foreign Affairs. Victorya’s love for storytelling centers on the need to highlight those that have been marginalized, including stories with female main characters and people of color.

“We are excited to celebrate this year’s winners, whose films exemplify the incredible talent and creativity of young Latino and Latina filmmakers,” said Film Festival Co-Director Cynthia Rivera. “Their unique stories not only resonated with our audience but are paving the way for greater representation in the film industry. We are proud to amplify their voices and share their impactful narratives on our platform and with the world.”

In addition to the cash prizes, all four winners will receive a free one-year membership to Project Casting, providing valuable resources for their emerging filmmaking careers.

The festival was streamed exclusively on cineyouthfest.org and the HITN GO app during Hispanic Heritage Month, reaching audiences nationwide. For more information about the ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest, visit cineyouthfest.org.

About HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 40 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

