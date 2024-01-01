Chris Gardner and Transfr Launch ‘Permission to Dream 2.0: Pathways to Success’

New Initiative Bridges the Chris Gardner Foundation’s Work in Public Education with Transfr’s VR-based Learning Platform to Accelerate Economic Opportunity and Workforce Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transfr, Inc., the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) career training and exploration, today launched Permission to Dream 2.0: Pathways to Success, an exclusive partnership with legendary author and entrepreneur Chris Gardner. This program brings together Gardner’s inspirational programming with Transfr’s immersive career exploration and skills training to create career pathways and generational wealth-creation opportunities for individuals, including those from underserved communities. Gardner will become the Chief Evangelist at Transfr in addition to his present role as CEO of Happyness. He will work with institutions in the US to help learners access Transfr’s programs to prepare for meaningful, well-paying careers that don’t require a four-year degree.





“Education, exposure and preparation are the keys to economic empowerment and breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Chris Gardner, Chief Evangelist at Transfr. “That is why I chose to partner with Transfr, because they are creating pathways to success for our youth and adults. Together, we are giving students not just the permission to dream, but the tools to make those dreams a reality.”

Best known for his rags-to-riches story depicted in the film The Pursuit of Happyness, Gardner has long been an advocate for economic empowerment through education and belief in oneself. His Permission to Dream initiative, executed through the Chris Gardner Foundation, has inspired thousands of learners across the country to overcome obstacles and strive for success.

Transfr CEO Bharani Rajakumar understands Gardner’s story well. Hard work and the promise of a new American Dream were at the center of Rajakumar’s upbringing. The child of an immigrant family, he worked in low-wage jobs, put himself through school and made his way to the finance and tech industries. Driven by a vision to put others on a pathway to upward mobility, Rajakumar founded Transfr with the goal of equipping individuals with the critical skills required for well-paying careers that lead to financial independence.

By partnering together, Chris Gardner and Bharani Rajakumar will translate inspiration, technology and tools into tangible career pathways and economic opportunities.

“Chris’s story of overcoming adversity and creating generational change for his family aligns with our mission at Transfr,” said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO at Transfr. “I am humbled that he has partnered with us to carry the legacy of his life’s work; through our VR technology, multi-modal learning platform and community-based partnerships, we’re bridging the gap between outdated perceptions and real opportunities in modern industries. Chris and I have both benefited from the American Dream and now we will work together to make it more accessible to others. Together, we’re training the workforce of tomorrow, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has equal access.”

Permission to Dream 2.0: Pathways to Success will kick off with the launch of the Transfr Trailblazer Awards to recognize individuals and organizations that not only inspire youth and adults to explore a brighter future, but also provide them with the tools and resources they need to achieve career success. The awards will be given to individuals or organizations who share a commitment to this mission and demonstrate meaningful results in their community. Rajakumar and Gardner will present the first two awards at the Transfr XR Futures conference today in New York City.

Transfr’s innovative VR training and career exploration programs are at the heart of Permission to Dream 2.0: Pathways to Success. These programs offer students hands-on experience in a range of high-demand fields, providing them with a clear understanding of the skills and qualifications required to succeed. This new initiative will specifically focus on introducing learners to careers that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree but offer significant opportunities for advancement and upward mobility.

According to the Opportunity Index, 40% of this year’s high school graduates did not plan to enroll in college this fall. Moreover, research from Pew Research highlights that of those who do pursue a college education, only 64% will graduate. This underscores the urgent need for alternative pathways to career success.

The Chris Gardner Foundation’s existing Permission to Dream work in public education has reached over 400 schools and more than 100,000 young people nationwide. Transfr’s VR career exploration and training programming has reached more than 400,000 learners. It is expected that in 2025, Permission to Dream 2.0 will give thousands more the inspiration and opportunity to find new pathways to success.

