Appy Pie Launches No-code AI App Generator GPT on GPT Store

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie, a leader in no-code development, announces the launch of its AI App Generator GPT , now available on the GPT Store. This innovative tool enables users to create Android and iOS apps simply by describing their ideas through text prompts. Powered by GPT-4, it offers enhanced functionality through advanced natural language understanding. This release underscores Appy Pie’s ongoing mission to make app development more accessible for everyone.

The AI App Generator streamlines the app development process through its sophisticated natural language processing. By generating precise app drafts from user input, it significantly accelerates the initial development stages. Leveraging extensive datasets, the model produces outputs tailored to user specifications. It also interprets complex commands and provides suggestions aligned with specific app goals.

To start building an app, users can access the AI App Generator GPT in the “Explore GPTs” section of ChatGPT-4. By entering a brief text description of their app requirements, users receive a draft application tailored to their input. They can then refine this draft using customizable templates from the Appy Pie App Builder platform, adjusting layouts, features, fonts, and designs to suit their needs. The platform’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes app creation simple, even for those without coding experience.

Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie, highlighted the significance of this update: “Our mission is to provide tools that make app creation simple and fast. This launch marks a significant advancement for the app development industry. With the AI App Generator GPT, we empower anyone to transform their ideas into fully functional apps without technical challenges using Chat GPT. This development aligns with our goal of making technology accessible to all.”

For businesses seeking to simplify app development, the AI App Generator GPT from Appy Pie presents a valuable and practical solution. Appy Pie remains committed to driving innovation in the no-code development sector. This commitment equips businesses with essential tools for success.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder , website builder , workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software, to help businesses and individuals design, build, and automate. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customizable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade applications without any coding expertise. From entrepreneurs to established enterprises, Appy Pie caters to diverse needs by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appy-pie-launches-no-code-ai-app-generator-gpt-on-gpt-store-302282922.html

SOURCE Appy Pie