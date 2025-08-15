Trusted by Homeowners, Built for Alberta: GreenFox Windows & Doors Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

GreenFox Windows & Doors, a trusted name in energy-efficient home upgrades, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award for top service in Northern Alberta’s window and door industry. This honour highlights GreenFox’s ongoing dedication to combining quality craftsmanship, energy efficiency, and exceptional customer care for homeowners in Edmonton, Calgary, and surrounding areas.

Known for their climate-resilient product line, GreenFox has built its reputation around understanding what Alberta homeowners truly need-windows and doors that can withstand extreme temperatures while reducing long-term energy costs. Their products are engineered specifically for Canadian weather, using high-performance materials and innovative insulation technology to keep homes comfortable year-round.

“Every window and door we install is selected for its energy performance and long-term reliability,” says Pavlo Bezko, owner of GreenFox Windows & Doors. “Our goal is to help homeowners reduce utility bills and improve comfort-backed by warranties that last lifetimes.”

Engineered for Alberta’s Climate

GreenFox’s windows are manufactured from 100% virgin uPVC and incorporate multi-chambered frames, triple glazing, and high-performance low-E coatings. These features help minimize heat loss in winter and reduce heat gain in summer-making a real difference in utility savings. Door options include fiberglass, steel, and patio doors designed to maintain performance over decades of wear and seasonal stress.

Every product installed by GreenFox is certified Energy Star® and CSA tested, offering homeowners measurable energy efficiency backed by national standards.

Certified Installation and Long-Term Protection

The quality of GreenFox products is matched by the skill and professionalism of its installation teams. All installations are completed by certified technicians who follow industry-leading protocols to ensure airtight fitting, waterproof sealing, and structural integrity. The company stands behind its work with a 25-year workmanship warranty and fully transferable lifetime product warranties – a level of protection few competitors can match.

“We never cut corners,” Bezko explains. “Proper installation is as important as the window itself. We treat every home like it’s our own.”

GreenFox also offers flexible financing, detailed consultations, and free in-home quotes, ensuring homeowners get clear and supportive guidance throughout the renovation process.

Customer Experience at the Core

From first contact to final inspection, GreenFox prioritizes clear communication, professionalism, and respect. Their team is trained not only in technical skills but also in customer service-ensuring that every interaction is courteous, informative, and helpful. This focus on care has helped the company earn thousands of five-star reviews, repeat business, and referral growth across Alberta.

“We believe that trust is built through consistency,” says Bezko. “We follow up, we show up, and we stand by everything we do.”

Serving Alberta Communities with Pride

Founded in Alberta in 2014, GreenFox has expanded steadily to serve not just Edmonton and Calgary, but also surrounding regions including Sherwood Park, Red Deer, and Lethbridge. With offices and service teams in both major cities, the company has deep local roots and a strong understanding of regional architecture, permitting, and design preferences.

Their showroom locations allow customers to explore samples and consult with design experts in person, while mobile teams offer onsite measurements and product guidance for projects large and small.

Giving Back Through Tree Canada and Heart 2 Heart

GreenFox’s commitment to community doesn’t stop at the job site. The company is an active partner of Tree Canada, supporting reforestation and environmental recovery projects, including tree planting near Fort McMurray. Through this partnership, GreenFox helps restore natural ecosystems and offset the environmental impact of construction.

In addition, their Heart 2 Heart program provides charitable support to local organizations focused on housing, family wellness, and sustainability. The program reflects GreenFox’s belief that success should be shared-and that building stronger homes also means building stronger communities.

“Giving back is part of who we are,” says Bezko. “We’re proud of the work we do, and we’re just as proud of the way we show up for Alberta communities.”

Leading the Way in Sustainable Home Solutions

As energy codes evolve and homeowners seek smarter, greener options, GreenFox continues to lead with purpose. The company’s ongoing investment in innovation, customer education, and sustainability ensures it remains at the forefront of the home improvement industry in Alberta.

With a growing team, a commitment to environmental responsibility, and an unwavering focus on quality and integrity, GreenFox is helping shape the future of energy-efficient living-one home at a time.

To learn more about GreenFox products, request a free estimate, or visit a showroom, go to greenfoxwindows.ca.

