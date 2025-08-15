Alset AI Announces Extended Marketing Contract

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on June 16, 2025, it has entered into a second amending agreement (the “Second Amending Agreement“) to its digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai“) dated April 17, 2025, as first amended on June 12, 2025 (the “First Amending Agreement“), to extend the total period upon which digital marketing services are provided by Machai (the “Services“) to the Company for an additional two (2) months. The period upon which the Services will be provided will therefore span from June 12, 2025 to December 12, 2025 (the “Term“). Other than the additional consideration of $400,000 (the “Additional Consideration“) contemplated by the First Amending Agreement, no additional consideration is contemplated for the Second Amending Agreement. 50% of the Additional Consideration was paid upon execution of the Second Amending Agreement, with the balance to be paid throughout the duration of the remainder of the Term. The extension of the Second Amending Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“).

“Extending our agreement with Machai Capital strengthens our ability to communicate effectively with the market as we move into a pivotal phase for the Company. With the full launch of our flagship Lyken.AI platform approaching and a strong pipeline of opportunities, this partnership positions us to maximize awareness and engagement across our investor and customer base”, said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI.

Grant of Compensation Securities

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the “Options“) and awarded 2,500,000restricted share units (the “RSUs“) under the Company’s omnibus incentive plan (the “Plan“), to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Plan is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on August 26, 2025 (the “Meeting“).

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per common share in the capital of the Company for a period of two years from the date of grant, and will vest quarterly in equal parts over the first year from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary from the date of award.

The Options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) regarding the Company, including statements regarding the additional consideration being paid under the Second Amending Agreement and regulatory approval of the Second Amending Agreement, the grant of Options and award of RSUs if the Plan is not approved at the Meeting, and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

