TRU Simulation’s Veris Virtual Reality Flight Simulator Achieves FAA Qualification, Ushering in a New Era of Immersive Pilot Training

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Bell Textron Inc., announced today its cutting-edge Veris Virtual Reality Flight Simulator received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) qualification. Now qualified as a Level 7 Flight Training Device (FTD), the Veris is also designed to meet European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) FTD Level 3 standards, with EASA qualification expected later this year. This milestone further solidifies TRU Simulation’s position as an industry leader in developing advanced, high-fidelity Full Flight Simulators (FFS) and FTDs.

First unveiled at VERTICON 2024, the Veris is a clean-sheet design focused on efficiency, combining industry-leading features of an FFS with immersive virtual reality technology to empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently. The Veris provides helicopter and fixed-wing model customers with a more cost-effective and innovative solution for pilot training.

“At TRU Simulation, our mission is to empower pilots and training providers with the most advanced and accessible tools available,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “The Veris delivers cutting-edge, cost-effective flight training through a compact VR platform – revolutionizing how pilots train across business aviation, rotorcraft and military markets.”

Bell Training Academy (BTA) has been named the launch customer and will be the first to use the Veris for training on the Bell 505 helicopter. BTA is a state-of-the-art facility that occupies 100,000 square feet of classroom, lab and hangar space.

“Being the launch customer for the Veris for the Bell 505 is an honor for the Bell Training Academy,” said Chad Sparks, general manager, Bell Training Academy. “We are dedicated to providing the most advanced and comprehensive training solutions, and the Veris will greatly enhance the realism and effectiveness of our programs. We celebrate this milestone with TRU Simulation and look forward to continuing our collaboration to keep our customers on their missions.”

The Bell 505 is one of the most technologically advanced platforms in its class and continues to draw attendance around the globe for training many generations of military and civilian helicopter pilots.

The Veris includes a fully electric six degrees-of-freedom motion base to produce accurate flight cues and vibrations. It also leverages the same flight data, software baselines and advanced technologies such as TRU’s REALFeel control loading system found in its Level FFSs, providing realistic flight control sensations and experience in a virtual world. Tactile cockpit panels allow the pilot to interact with the aircraft switches and avionics in a similar manner as they would in the aircraft. Finally, a VR headset replaces the traditional visual system, immersing the pilot into the flight environment.

The Veris offers state-of-the-art simulator components, including:

TRU’s new Image Generator, powered by Unreal Engine

Electric six degrees-of-freedom motion base

Custom modeled airports

Varjo VR/MR headset

Digital electric control loading system

Newly designed Instructor Operating System

Qualification test guide generation

Remote instructor control unit

Lesson plan and debrief systems (optional)

The fidelity and accessibility of the Veris is further demonstrated through its unique dual-use design. Using real avionics and aircraft components, some training can be conducted without a VR headset. This enables avionics training, procedural training and more to be performed without the headset while reserving the immersive virtual world experience to the flight portion of training. This capability captures the ideal balance of real-world and virtual training not found in other training devices.

