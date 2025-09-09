Xsolla and Global Game Jam Announce a New Webinar to Help Indie Developers Grow Player Bases and Generate First Sales for Their Games

Practical Strategies For Attracting Players And Monetizing Games Will Be Shared In A Live Panel Featuring Xsolla Leaders, Game Developers, And Industry Experts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces a new collaboration with Global Game Jam (GGJ) to host a live webinar for indie developers titled “From Zero to 1K: Growing Your Player Base and Making Your First $$.” The session will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT, offering actionable strategies to help developers attract their first audience and begin generating sustainable revenue.









Bringing together game industry leaders and experienced developers, the event will provide beginner-friendly insights on how to make a game appealing to players while establishing effective monetization tactics. Attendees will learn how to avoid common early mistakes and gain practical tools for setting their projects up for long-term success.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Proven ways to start generating revenue from a game

Strategies to attract and grow the first 1,000 players and beyond

Tips for building momentum and preparing for long-term success in game development

Featured speakers include Berkley Egenes, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Xsolla; A.J. Fulco, CEO of Tastie Games; and other special guests from the indie development community. Jess Rowley, Events & Program Manager at Global Game Jam, will moderate the discussion.

“Indie developers face unique challenges in building their first communities and generating revenue without the support of large budgets or teams,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy & Communications Officer at Xsolla. “This collaboration with Global Game Jam allows us to provide practical, proven guidance from industry voices who have successfully navigated these same challenges.”

Global Game Jam will host the webinar on StreamYard with registration managed through Luma. Promotion will be shared across both GGJ and Xsolla channels, reaching game developers worldwide.

Registration is now open for free for developers seeking practical, actionable strategies to take their projects from zero to 1,000 players and beyond. To sign up, visit: xsolla.events/ggj

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Global Game Jam

The Global Game Jam (GGJ) is the world’s largest game creation event, bringing together developers, artists, and creators of all experience levels to innovate, experiment, and create games within a 48-hour period. GGJ fosters creativity, collaboration, and learning within a global community of game makers.

For more information, visit: globalgamejam.org

