“The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year” Tour Announce Dates and Cities for Their Upcoming Centennial

New York’s Madison Square Garden to Tip Off The Centennial Season With a Special Event on Sunday, December 14 – 200+ Domestic Games and over 125+ International Games to Follow

Emmy Nominated, Holders of over 60 Guinness World Records, and Members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to Launch a Historic 100th Edition of its Global Live Tour with New Elements On and Off the Court, New Partnerships, New Merchandise, New Players, New Uniforms, and Deeper Level of Fan Engagement

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour” announced the dates and cities today for their upcoming world-wide centennial tour beginning with a special event on Sunday, December 14 at Madison Square Garden, with the full tour launching with games in Boston and Pittsburgh on Friday, December 26th and continuing on to 200+ domestic markets and over 125+ markets internationally.









Global tickets will be on sale for a newly reimagined show that will feature never-before-seen basketball excitement and special features integrated into the game for the Centennial season only. The Harlem Globetrotters Citi Pre-Sale Begins Tuesday, September 9, with venue and Ticketmaster pre-sale on Monday, September 15, followed by world-wide sale on Monday, September 22. Fans can request an early access code now at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

“There are very few brands in any business, let alone sports, that cannot just withstand but grow over the course of 100 years, and the Harlem Globetrotters are on the top of that global list,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “We have challenged ourselves to make sure our business is evolving and reaching the audience wherever they are. And for this year’s tour we want to make sure that there’s something for everyone, from the families and fans that turn out in the thousands every year to those young people just experiencing the work our amazing and talented athletes are doing for the first time. The result will be a basketball and entertainment experience like no other, a literal once in a century event for all to enjoy.”

The team will debut their new 100-year jerseys designed by legendary fashion artist, Jeff Hamilton, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, The Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding®, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, a 100 Year Souvenir Ticket and many other new innovations for the “Ambassadors of Basketball.”

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals.

The North American leg of the tour officially begins Sunday, December 14 with the tour continuing throughout spring 2026. International markets such as France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Mexico, and across Asia are just a few of the many locations the Harlem Globetrotters will be touring in winter 2026 and running through the remainder of the year. Spalding continues its role as the official global ball partner of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Revered for their exceptional athleticism, basketball wizardry, and heartwarming interactions with fans of all ages, they will captivate audiences with never-before-seen tricks, fan engagement, and heartwarming moments that have become synonymous with the Harlem Globetrotters. Tour schedule and ticket purchase can be found HERE and directly on the Harlem Globetrotters website.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets in select markets beginning September 9 – September 14. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearst Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Zara EQL, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official ball partner, Spalding, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, United Nations: Food & Agricultural Organization, and Operation Homefront.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

