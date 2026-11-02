Tripo AI Unveils Agentic Canvas to Make AI 3D More Accessible and Scalable

The AI agent generates visual, node-based workflows that users can inspect, edit, and reuse, making generative 3D more accessible and scalable.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tripo AI has launched Tripo Agentic Canvas, an AI agent that helps users build and execute 3D workflows through a visual, node-based canvas.

Built to best utilise Tripo’s 3D-native foundation models, Agentic Canvas turns ideas, reference images, and existing assets into connected workflows, linking steps from 3D generation and asset refinement to export.

Each node represents an individual operation, while connections link outputs to subsequent steps to form a workflow. Users can add capabilities such as texturing, retopology, Smart UV, PBR processing, segmentation, and rigging as nodes, connecting them into workflows tailored to their projects. They can ask the agent to generate workflows, then inspect results, adjust individual nodes, and refine the process. Workflows can be saved, duplicated, and reused, while batch processing helps users apply them across multiple assets. This combination of AI assistance and visual control helps new creators navigate multi-step 3D tasks and enables professionals to scale repetitive production processes.

Agentic Canvas goes beyond one-off asset generation by allowing users to organize multiple operations into repeatable processes. Rather than rebuilding a workflow for every asset, users can adapt existing workflows to maintain consistency across projects and asset sets.

The workspace also extends beyond generation. The AI 3D Lab node provides conversational tools for inspecting, refining specific assets, or generating new results from upstream nodes. It can also turn conversations into reusable task instructions.

Supporting Diverse 3D Production Needs

Agentic Canvas supports workflows for game development, 3D printing, product design and e-commerce, film, animation, and visualization. Users can create reusable processes for producing game assets, preparing printable models, generating consistent product variations, or refining characters and props.

Agentic Canvas expands the capabilities of Tripo Studio, Tripo’s platform for individual 3D generation and editing, by enabling users to connect tools into editable, reusable workflows. Tripo also offers an API that allows developers to integrate generative 3D capabilities into their own applications.

With Agentic Canvas, Tripo builds on its mission to make 3D creation more accessible through 3D-native foundation models, extending generative 3D from individual asset creation to workflows that users can customize and scale across projects.

About Tripo AI

Tripo AI is a global leading AI company founded by eminent scientists in AI and computer graphics. By pursuing a 3D-native technical roadmap, Tripo is one of the first AI companies to develop a proprietary framework for 3D-native representation, and the first to launch a 3D-native foundation model with tens of billions of parameters. Its models have consistently achieved SOTA performance, with capabilities continuing to improve as we scale training data, model parameters and computing resources.

Tripo AI is among the earliest AI companies globally to establish a commercialization model for 3D-native intelligence. Through its core offerings, primarily Tripo Studio and Tripo API, Tripo delivers AI 3D capabilities to a broad user base, driving adoption at scale across real world scenarios including industrial design and manufacturing, 3D printing, and architecture and interior design, as well as virtual world scenarios including games, film and animation, and advertising and digital marketing.

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SOURCE Tripo AI