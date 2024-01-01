Analog Way Launches CorePlay Tetra, a Quad-Output Media Playback Engine for Live Production

Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance presentation switchers and media servers, today announced the launch of CorePlay Tetra, a quad-output media playback engine for live events, rental and staging, and fixed installations. Built on the CorePlay media server platform, Tetra delivers four DisplayPort 1.4a outputs at up to 4K@60Hz 10-bit 4:4:4 from one compact 2RU chassis.

Tetra fills the space between media players and flagship media servers. It offers more scalability, flexibility, performance and reliability than a media player, while remaining simpler and more affordable than a flagship media server. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Analog Way video processing switchers, it uses the same Program, Preview and Take workflow that switcher operators already know.

Video now carries more of the production value at events of every size, while budgets and crews remain tight. Media players are simple and affordable, but they cannot scale to multi-output LED and breakout workflows. Flagship media servers can, but they bring cost, complexity and a need for specialist operators that many productions cannot justify. CorePlay Tetra is built for the wide middle ground between the two.

“Many productions have outgrown media players but don’t need, or can’t justify, a flagship media server. CorePlay Tetra is built for exactly that space. It gives teams four reliable 4K outputs from one system, with the same Program, Preview and Take logic their switcher operators use every day, at a cost that lets them deploy it on more shows,” said Alex Kirby, Product Manager Media Servers, Analog Way.

Reliability for live production

Tetra is built for live shows where failure is not an option. Purpose-built hardware runs a custom, optimized Linux operating system that is updated only through validated CorePlay releases, so no unexpected OS changes reach a live show. Playback runs from internal high-speed NVMe storage rather than external drives for consistent performance. A V-Lock-compatible locking power inlet, automatic show start at boot and a front-panel status display support dependable deployment, backed by Analog Way’s global support network.

Scalability from a single system

Where a media player drives a single program output, Tetra drives four. Its Player and Viewport architecture separates media playback from physical output configuration, letting up to 16 Players feed one or more Viewports. One Tetra can:

• Drive a large LED canvas from one high-resolution media file, without splitting content into separate playback files

• Supply dedicated content to a main stage and several breakout rooms at the same time

As productions grow, multiple CorePlay units are discovered automatically on the network and managed from one interface.

Flexibility for every production

Each of Tetra’s four DisplayPort 1.4a outputs is configured independently, with custom resolutions for displays of different sizes, orientations and aspect ratios in the same show. Program and Preview are assigned per Viewport, so operators can dedicate all four outputs to Program or combine Program and Preview across them.

Tetra natively plays H.264, H.265/HEVC, Apple ProRes (including ProRes 4444), HAP, HAP-Q, HAP Alpha, Analog Way AWX and DPX image sequences, with no conversion to a proprietary codec. Audio is delivered as embedded DisplayPort audio, balanced stereo XLR and 32-channel Dante with redundancy, and two SMPTE LTC inputs plus an internal timecode generator support cue-based playback.

Performance for high-resolution canvases

Tetra’s outputs run at up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz, 10-bit 4:4:4. A high-bandwidth PCIe Gen 5 architecture, an NVIDIA RTX 4000 Blackwell GPU and 2 TB of NVMe media storage keep playback consistent across multiple high-resolution outputs. Content moves onto the system quickly over 10 GbE networking or through USB 3.1 Gen2 ports.

Simple to operate

Tetra delivers this capability without the complexity of a flagship media server. CorePlay RCS software simplifies the relationship between media, Players, Viewports and outputs, so existing technical staff can prepare and run multi-output shows without specialist media server expertise. Playlists, in and out points, end actions and transitions are built in.

Designed for Analog Way switchers

Tetra is designed to work alongside Analog Way’s video processing switchers, including the Aquilon Series, supplying hero videos, wide backgrounds and LED content directly to switcher inputs. Its Program, Preview and Take workflow mirrors the switcher’s own, so teams work the same way from control to playback. EDID import and export simplifies connection to switcher inputs and displays, while CoreAPI (REST), Bitfocus Companion and native Stream Deck support bring Tetra into wider show control.

Affordable, with a faster return on investment

As a more affordable alternative to flagship media servers, Tetra is designed for high utilization. Four outputs per system mean fewer systems per show, and Tetra can be deployed on everything from small breakouts to large LED productions, so it earns its keep more weeks of the year. Fast factory reset and secure media wipe speed turnaround between events and ensure one client’s content never carries over to the next. Show configurations can be exported and imported between CorePlay units for repeatable setups.

Planned factory-installed options include genlock, 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 inputs, and additional 10 GbE networking. Tetra is designed and manufactured in France and is TAA compliant.

Now available. For more information, visit www.analogway.com/tetra.