The company also unveils an AI agent tailor-made for additive manufacturing, bridging the gap between AI generated content and 3D printers.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At Formnext, Tripo AI offers a glimpse of its upcoming generative model, capable of faithfully reproducing intricate details and visual nuances with exceptional precision. The company also unveils an AI agent tailor-made for additive manufacturing, bridging the gap between generated content and 3D printers.

During a press conference, Tripo AI’s branding team displays intricate, true-to-life 3D-printed pieces generated by Tripo’s upcoming high detail model of the H series. The powerful H3.5 3D-native foundation model, to be released soon, is a major upgrade from H3.1, with a significant leap in capturing the finest details and retaining visual exactness.The model generates print-ready 3D content with minimal needs for editing.

On the stage, Tripo AI Research Lead Yuan-Chen Guo unveils Polipop, an AI agent that helps people turn their ideas into bespoke 3D-printed items. Feed Polipop with ideas and it handles everything from 3D modelling to print preparation to sending the finished creation to a 3D printer.

“We are excited to be at Formnext to share our latest advances in generative 3D technology to additive manufacturing,” says Guo. “Our upcoming H3.5 3D-native model represents a new milestone in generative 3D technology, bringing print-ready generated 3D content directly to a 3D printer, while Polipop, the AI agent specially developed for 3D printing, helps mold people’s ideas into 3D-printed objects, making 3D printing more accessible and easier to navigate.”

Tripo’s branding team also sheds light on how Tripo has been pushing the frontier of 3D-native foundation models for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Using Tripo’s generative 3D model of the H series, the team demonstrates how one can turn an idea into a 3D-printed object within minutes.

From Nov. 17–20, visitors will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with Tripo’s 3D-native foundation model from the H series, explore the whole offerings on its AI 3D platform, Tripo Studio, and experiment with Polipop at Booth B01, Hall 12.1.

About Tripo AI

Tripo AI is a global leading AI company founded by eminent scientists in AI and computer graphics. By pursuing a 3D-native technical roadmap, Tripo AI is one of the first AI companies to develop a proprietary framework for 3D-native representation, and the first to launch a 3D-native foundation model with tens of billions of parameters. Its models have consistently achieved SOTA performance, with capabilities continuing to improve as we scale training data, model parameters and computing resources.

Tripo AI is among the earliest AI companies globally to establish a commercialization model for 3D-native intelligence. Through its core offerings, primarily Tripo Studio and Tripo API, Tripo AI delivers AI 3D capabilities to a broad user base, driving adoption at scale across real world scenarios including industrial design and manufacturing, 3D printing, and architecture and interior design, as well as virtual world scenarios including games, film and animation, and advertising and digital marketing.

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SOURCE Tripo AI