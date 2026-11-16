BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zhejiang Province is taking the cream of its radio, television, and online audio-visual productions to audiences overseas. Under the 2026 “Vision Zhejiang, Global Screening” campaign, various quality Zhejiang productions have been dubbed into multiple languages and are airing in more than 10 countries, bridging Zhejiang and viewers worldwide. Following are the details.

The campaign was organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and was hosted by the Overseas Center of ZMG, or ZTV-World. Its long lineup includes “Swords into Plowshares”, “Li Shutong”, “Jin Yong, the Master of Wuxia”, “Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations” (Brazil Edition), “Feilai Peak”, “Deep in the Blossoms”, “The Road of the Butterfly Lovers”, “Shen Kuo”, “Hey, Toma”, “Legend of the Heaven Seekers: The Hehe Realm” and “Cicada”. The titles range from documentaries and animation to TV dramas, online series and micro-dramas. The productions have been dubbed into English, French, Spanish, and Arabic, among other languages, and are airing in more than a dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada.

Since the program began, overseas partners and viewers have reacted positively. They say the productions help them better understand Chinese history and culture, as well as contemporary Zhejiang. They have helped them feel the depth and openness of Chinese culture, as well as see a fuller, more vivid picture of the province.

The 2026 program is still underway. ZTV-World will continue to strengthen its international communication brand, open more overseas channels, and introduce more top-quality Zhejiang productions to the world.

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SOURCE Zhejiang Media Group