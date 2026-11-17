The new hosted series will introduce real people, families and service providers demonstrating many of the services people receive, and why they are important for the more than 500,000 people supported by the Regional Centers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Harbor Regional Center (Harbor) partnered with the Lanterman and Friends team and Public Pixels Media to produce a new live action video series, Exploring Regional Center Services, bringing information and personal stories of various services and supports to the L & F Portal, YouTube Channel and Social Media pages. The series is a first for the Statewide Regional Center system in that the episodes are all hosted by actor Valentín México, and presented in a warm and inviting guided style similar to the one used by the longtime PBS series and Children’s App, Reading Rainbow. The new series is written and directed by Regional Center parent Mark Wolfe, who previously owned the Reading Rainbow license along with LeVar Burton. Wolfe wrote and directed 250 episodes of RR and is bringing the same approachable storytelling to the new series. He said, “Having a warm, friendly host meet with, talk to and connect with some of the people we support and their service providers will give viewers a sense not just of what supports we offer but how they can benefit folks throughout our system.”

Produced simultaneously in English and Spanish, the bilingual México provides on-camera and voice-over work natively in each language. México noted how important it was to him to participate in a series that was produced in both English and Spanish. “Almost 45% of the people served by the Regional Centers in California identify as Hispanic. For me to be able to host this new series in both languages makes me incredibly proud. And my being the statewide host and face of the Regional Centers for all of the people supported on Lanterman and Friends is an incredible honor as an actor and as a person.”

Patrick Ruppe, Harbor’s Executive Director, recognized the need to balance the Lanterman and Friends universe of animation series that brings large scope projects to life, with live action videos featuring personal stories of those receiving and providing supports. Ruppe also agreed with the production team that having a bilingual host would demonstrate the commitment the entire RC system has to Language Accessibility and Cultural Competency. Thao Mailloux, Harbor’s Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement, oversees the project and serves as its Executive Producer. “The hundreds of services and supports offered by the Regional Center system can be complex to navigate and understand by anyone,” said Mailloux. “When Patrick, Mark and I first talked about these new videos, we all knew that to succeed, they would have to have the right mix of personal stories, relatable descriptions of what specific services are and are not, and a storytelling style proven to educate, inform and emotionally connect with viewers. I believe that when seen by the half million people served by the Regional Centers across the State, and by the millions of family members, service providers and RC staffers, people will agree we accomplished that.”

The first three episodes, Respite, Employment and Independent & Supported Living Services, will be released natively in English and Spanish, in American Sign Language, and dubbed in Tagalog, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean and Khmer.

Launching November 17, the new live action “Exploring Regional Center Services” series joins the growing Lanterman and Friends library of animated public-information content created to support better understanding of California’s Regional Center system and related life topics for people with I/DD, families, and service providers. The new series will be available commercial-free at LantermanandFriends.org and on the LANTERMANANDFRIENDS YouTube channel.

About Lanterman and Friends

With more than half a million views, Lanterman and Friends is the nine-time Webby Anthem Award-winning public-information initiative created to help make California’s Regional Center services and related life topics more understandable for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and service providers.

About the California Regional Centers

California’s 21 nonprofit Regional Centers coordinate and provide access to services and supports for Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Working in partnership with the California Department of Developmental Services, the Regional Centers help individuals pursue greater independence, opportunity, and inclusion in community life.

About Public Pixels Media

Public Pixels Media is a California-based animation and live action production company that creates story-driven content for public agencies, nonprofits, and mission-focused organizations. Drawing on experienced entertainment talent and efficient production methods, Public Pixels Media develops clear, engaging media that helps important information connect with diverse audiences.

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SOURCE Public Pixels Media