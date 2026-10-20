Tripo AI Announces Major Milestone in Its World Model With Real-Time Generative Rendering for Interactive Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tripo AI launches EdenLive, a real-time generative renderer that delivers enhanced videos for interactive experiences, marking a major milestone in its world model and a significant advance in building interactive worlds.

As part of Project Eden, Tripo’s world model for interactive environments, EdenLive decouples what happens from how it looks, letting a code agent or game or simulation engine determine how a scene evolves while it generates the visuals in real time.

It transforms rough visuals created by coding agents or game engines into richer, more detailed videos in real time at 24 frames per second (FPS) or higher on a single consumer GPU. It also enables long-horizon synthesis, generating video continuously in real time for several minutes at a time.

“Released in May, Project Eden separates the evolution of world state from visual rendering into three layers: continuously evolving world state, a state-to-visual interface, and a generative renderer. EdenLive implements the second and third layers without restricting the first. It is a major step towards our vision of building interactive worlds,” says Dr. Cao Yanpei, Chief Scientist of Tripo AI.

EdenLive’s real time continuous video rendering takes three prompts, including a 2D or 3D scene or reference video, a target first frame, and a text prompt, to get desired output. It generates visuals at resolutions of 480p and 720p. Experiments by Tripo AI’s research team show that EdenLive generates 720p videos in real time at over 24 FPS on a single consumer GPU (RTX 5090).

By separating state from rendering, EdenLive has broad applications, particularly for interactive experiences. It can be incorporated into interactive game previews by coupling it with a coding agent. It may also be employed for scene and animation previews, where creators can explore different appearances using the same layout, movements, and camera path.

Moreover, EdenLive enables real-time video restyling and re-rendering, allowing real-time replacement of characters, content or overall styles. Embodied AI is another field where EdenLive can be applied. EdenLive converts real human manipulation footage into a robot’s viewpoint, bridging the gap between human demonstrations and robotic learning.

Tripo AI has open-sourced EdenLive, making its model weights, real-time video generation code, a skill that turns text prompts into simple playable games, and a frontend for the complete prompt-to-game pipeline available to developers.

About Tripo AI

Tripo AI is a global leader in the development of 3D-native foundation models and world models. Founded in 2023 by leading scientists in AI and computer graphics, the company has developed a comprehensive end-to-end product ecosystem, built around its proprietary 3D-native foundation models and world models. With Tripo Studio and Tripo API, Tripo AI has transformed 3D generation. Powered by a world-class AI 3D research team, the company is advancing AI toward understanding, generating, and interacting with 3D environments.

Tripo AI’s models and products have been widely adopted by individual users and enterprises globally, serving industries including intelligent manufacturing, virtual reality, interactive entertainment, and embodied AI, empowering enterprises to unlock new productivity and scale applications of generative 3D.

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SOURCE Tripo AI