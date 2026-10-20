Other World Computing (OWC) Announces 2026 Holiday Gift Guide 

Check Your List, Check It Twice, and Check Out This Year’s Roster of Storage, Memory Cards, Connectivity, and More

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (October 20, 2026) Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC 2026 Holiday Gift Guide lineup of storage, memory cards, connectivity, and accessories.

For any ​​creative professional, content creator, tech enthusiast, and/or power user, these innovative workflow solutions are sure to please:

“Whether you’re shopping for the serious creative or tech enthusiast in your life, or looking to kick your own environment up a notch, there’s something for everyone on the 2026 OWC Holiday Gift Guide,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “So, forget the socks this year… OWC has the gifts that help keep the magic flowing, while ensuring technology doesn’t get in the way.”

The 2026 OWC Holiday Gift Guide can be found here: https://www.owc.com/holiday-gift-guide.

Want to get a closer look? OWC will be showcasing its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide roster at Pepcom’s Holiday Spectacular, taking place on October 28, live in New York City and livestreamed. To learn more, please visit https://www.pepcom.com/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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