Ten Million Downloads in Six Weeks: The Fight for the AI Agent in Your Pocket Has Started

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Stock Preachers News Commentary – A new personal AI agent has been downloaded 10.9 million times in the six weeks since its September 8 launch, according to Sensor Tower data reported by Yahoo Finance on October 20, with more than 10.2 million of those downloads in the United States. Over the past 30 days, U.S. downloads of a leading chatbot app fell 25% from the prior 30-day period, Yahoo Finance reported. The shift is a reminder that the market for AI assistants is still wide open, and companies across social media, local search, voice technology and neighborhood networks are building agents of their own. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXDR).

The early numbers are striking. Sensor Tower estimates the new agent reached about 2.5 million daily active users for the first time on October 16, with daily users up 15% week over week, and says only 11 other apps have reached 10 million U.S. downloads within 40 days. A Deutsche Bank analyst projected the product could account for as much as 8% of its parent company’s revenue by 2030, roughly $36 billion, with a low-end estimate of $2.4 billion, Yahoo Finance reported.

What separates an agent from a chatbot is action. Instead of answering questions, these products are being built to book, call, compare and complete tasks on a user’s behalf, often inside apps people already open every day. That puts companies with large, engaged audiences or specialized local data in a position to compete, and several of them have shipped new AI features in the past six weeks.

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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META)

Meta introduced Muse on September 8 as a secure, private personal AI agent powered by its Muse Spark model, designed to send emails, book travel, fill out forms and negotiate on a user’s behalf, while asking for approval before actions such as sending an email or making a purchase. Muse rolled out in the U.S. on iOS, Android and muse.ai, can be messaged in WhatsApp, and is free for most uses, with subscription plans available.

Meta has since added a small-business version and introduced new Muse Wonder models that it says will soon power experiences in Muse. The company reports third-quarter 2026 results after the market close on October 21, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP)

Yelp announced on October 20 its 2026 Fall Product Release, with more than 30 new features, integrations and updates. Yelp Assistant can now book tables at tens of thousands of additional restaurants on iOS through a new reservations integration, bringing its coverage to more than half a million restaurants when combined with existing partners.

A new feature called Check for Me uses an AI phone agent to call a restaurant, confirm the current wait time and text the answer back within minutes; it is rolling out in the coming months in the U.S. on iOS. Yelp said about 10% of its Request a Quote submissions came through Yelp Assistant in the second quarter.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Snap introduced SPECS Intelligence in September, which it describes as an anticipatory AI service designed to work across iPhone, Mac and its SPECS augmented reality glasses. Full early access is by invitation only through the SPECS Mac app, while U.S. users 18 and older can try a mobile preview in the SPECS iOS app. Snap said personal content from connected accounts will not be used to train its AI models or serve personalized ads.

The service builds on a large audience: Snap reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.599 billion, up 19%, with 493 million daily active users and 971 million monthly active users. It will hold its third-quarter conference call on November 4.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)

SoundHound AI introduced OASYS Edge in September, an embedded architecture that brings LLM-powered voice AI agents directly to edge hardware in vehicles and smart devices, scheduled for deployment in late 2026. On September 30, an automaker’s voice assistant built on SoundHound’s real-time generative AI made its global debut on a new SUV in India.

Earlier in September, SoundHound completed its acquisition of LivePerson, adding a customer base that includes 25 of the Fortune 100. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $61.9 million, up 45%, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $230 million to $260 million.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXDR)

Nextdoor, which cites more than 110 million verified neighbors, introduced Neighborhood Intelligence on October 7, an advertiser product that uses AI to make sense of local signals across 350,000 neighborhoods. It is available on request, and Nextdoor said pilot campaigns showed a 1.28x lift in brand awareness.

In September, Nextdoor upgraded its AI-powered search in the U.S. to summarize relevant insights from 15 years of neighbor knowledge and added AI summaries to Business Pages. The company moved its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 14 and will report third-quarter results before the market opens on November 5.

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