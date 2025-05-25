TripGift Wins ‘Travel Commerce Innovation of the Year’ Award and Announces Winners of ‘Win Back Your Trip’ Campaign

Industry Recognition for the 103-Currency TripGift® Platform Innovation and Delivering Travel Dreams to Lucky Winners Worldwide

TripGift®, the award-winning global leader revolutionizing cross-border travel gifting and redemption, has been named the “Travel Commerce Innovation of the Year” by TravelTech Breakthrough. This prestigious accolade recognizes TripGift®’s groundbreaking platform and ecosystem that simplifies how individuals gift, access, and experience travel across 180 countries and 103 currencies, with or without a credit card.

TripGift Travel Gift Cards and Marketplace

TripGift Experiences Worldwide

Adding to the excitement, TripGift® today announced the 12 fortunate winners of its highly engaging digital “Win Back Your Trip – TripGift® in a Bottle” spend, spin-to-win campaign, which ran from April 2024 to April 2025 and captivated thousands of participants globally.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this esteemed award from TravelTech Breakthrough,” said Cary George, CEO of TripGift®. “This recognition validates our commitment to leveraging innovation to unlock significant value within the travel commerce and gifting sectors.”

The “Win Back Your Trip” campaign offered participants an engaging digital “TripGift® in a Bottle” spend, spin-to-win experience for a chance to win back the value of their trip on a TripGift® gift card, with a total prize pool of up to $25,000.

The following lucky individuals, from around the world are the recipients of this exciting prize in their local currency:

Arturo A., Mexico

Raymond D., USA

Meisy D., Panama

Nadia B., USA

Marta M., Germany

Solange N., Portugal

Naval J., Uruguay

Kaito L., Japan

Stephen A., Canada

Barbie C., USA

Corned L., USA

Neil B., UK

“The enthusiasm and participation in our ‘Win Back Your Trip’ digital campaign, which ran for a year, were truly inspiring, highlighting the desire for those unforgettable travel experiences that align with TripGift’s mission of delivering hope, opportunity, and travel dreams,” added George. “We congratulate these 12 winners and hope they enjoy their next adventure, courtesy of TripGift®.”

TripGift® is also committed to fostering sustainable travel. Its digital travel gift cards and intuitive platform for managing bookings, transactions, and itineraries inherently support environmentally conscious travel choices. “Travel should not only create lasting memories but also preserve our planet,” stated George. “We are dedicated to making every journey more sustainable and impactful.”

About TripGift®:

TripGift® leads the market in multi-currency, travel-anywhere digital gift cards, offering eight hero brand gift cards, including AirlineGift, BucketlistGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGift and ToursGift, and opening doors to over 1.5 million bookable travel experiences exclusively in its online marketplace. The platform encompasses major airlines, hotels, and car rentals, as well as extraordinary local- and global-curated bucket list experiences, VIP sporting events, and cultural and music events. Customers can seamlessly redeem their gift cards within TripGift’s unique business ecosystem.

TripGift® B2B solutions, with its industry-first, security-minded, 103 transactional currency gift card processor, gift card API and global experiential marketplace for travel anywhere with its retail digital travel gift cards, are ideal for local, regional and global travel gifting, travel rewards, loyalty rewards, employee rewards, promotions, incentives, wedding gifts, subscription bundles, cash back and prizes.

TripGift® market effect strengthens its multi-currency leadership at the intersection of the $1.2 trillion digital gift card market according to Custom Market Insights and $6.2 trillion travel market as stated by Allied Market Research (projected by 2032 and 2033).

About TravelTech Breakthrough:

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, TravelTech Breakthrough awards recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global travel and hospitality technology industries. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough travel technology companies and products in categories including Travel Booking, Destination Marketing, Hotel Technology, and more.

