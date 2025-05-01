Quantillium Launches ‘QuantilliumAPI’: Empowering Developers With Instant Access to Global Financial Filings

Quantillium, a leading provider of standardized financial data, today announced the launch of QuantilliumAPI, a self-service global filing API designed to offer seamless access to comprehensive financial filings. This new service enables users to effortlessly integrate and utilize global financial data within their applications, models, products, and dashboards.

Quantillium currently serves many of the world’s largest fundamental and quantitative hedge funds. With the launch of QuantilliumAPI, the company is expanding its mission by providing standardized financial data from over 60 stock exchanges across 58 countries, covering more than 40,000 publicly traded companies.

“QuantilliumAPI addresses a critical need in the financial community for flexible and immediate access to high-quality financial data,” said Jacques Blinbaum, founder and CEO of Quantillium. “Our goal is to empower developers – from fintech startups to large financial institutions – by providing the tools they need to build cutting-edge financial solutions quickly and efficiently.

Key Differentiators of QuantilliumAPI:

Comprehensive Content Extraction and Translation : Quantillium extracts full original content into structured fields and translates global filings into English for over 40,000 public companies.

Standardized Sections : Provides 10 standardized sections across global filings, a feature uniquely offered by Quantillium, facilitating efficient comparison and analysis.

Standardized KPIs : Extracts all original KPIs from financial statements and offers 30 standardized KPIs across global Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow Statements, including references and currency details.

No Usage Restrictions: Quantillium imposes no restrictions on data usage, enabling users to build systems or ingest filings for both internal and external applications without limitations.

In addition to these features, Quantillium’s data is mapped to security IDs (e.g., tickers, OpenFIGI), is fully point-in-time, updated with an active security master to reflect corporate actions, and accessible via an API (JSON/CSV) with daily updates at midnight UTC.

To support rapid evaluation and integration, developers can begin using QuantilliumAPI immediately through a free sandbox environment. After the initial trial, users can choose from three monthly subscription plans based on API call volume or opt for a flexible on-demand pricing model ideal for one-time projects or occasional use.

Quantillium provides access to over 2.5 million filings spanning 10 years, including:

Financial Filings:

Annual Financial Reports Semi-Annual Financial Reports Quarterly Financial Reports 20-F – Foreign Private Issuers Filings 40-F – Filings from Canadian Foreign Private Issuers 8-K – Current Material Event Filings 8-K Global Equivalent – Material Event Filings from non-U.S. issuers 6-K – Foreign Material Event Filings

Governance Stakeholder Filings:

Proxy Statements: DEF 14A Proxy Circular Notice of Meeting Annual General Meeting AGM Form 3 – Initial Ownership Filing Form 4 – Material Ownership Filing Form 5 – Annual Ownership Filing

Upcoming Launches: QuantilliumSearch and QuantilliumAI

Quantillium also announced that next month it will launch QuantilliumSearch, a new search engine offering intuitive search and download capabilities for filings from 60 exchanges worldwide. Unlike QuantilliumAPI, QuantilliumSearch will provide direct access to financial data through a simplified search interface designed for both analysts and investors.

QuantilliumAI, Quantillium’s specialized AI agent, is scheduled to launch in June. Leveraging its extensive financial data library, QuantilliumAI will generate a wide range of AI-powered reports and analysis, using timely information delivered through a core financial AI engine supported by sub-agents trained across global financial, economic, and geopolitical domains.

Developers interested in exploring QuantilliumAPI can sign up for free sandbox access at quantillium.com.

About Quantillium

Quantillium simplifies access to global financial data, offering streamlined solutions for standardized corporate filings from over 60 global stock exchanges and more than 40,000 publicly traded companies. Our platform provides comprehensive data extraction, accurate translations, standardized sections, key financial KPIs, and precise ticker mapping with OpenFigi.

Founded in 2025 by seasoned fintech entrepreneurs with extensive experience serving leading hedge funds, banks, and Fortune 500 corporations, Quantillium is dedicated to delivering financial data with unmatched simplicity, reliability, and scalability. Our mission is to empower financial professionals by transforming complex corporate information into accessible and actionable insights.

Contact Information

Christy Warren

press@quantillium.com

8047612161

SOURCE: Quantillium

