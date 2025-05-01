FiberLight Secures $500 Million Sustainability-Linked Refinancing to Accelerate Growth and Expand Digital Infrastructure

FiberLight, LLC, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services, today announced the successful closing of a $500 million sustainability-linked refinancing facility to support its continued growth and long-term investment in digital infrastructure.

The new facility-a combination of sustainability-linked and project-style financing-was underwritten by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and SMBC and is currently being syndicated to a broader group of lenders. The facility will be used to refinance existing debt and to allow FiberLight to accelerate strategic initiatives, including organic network expansion and enhanced service delivery for both new and existing customers across enterprise, hyperscale, and government sectors.

FiberLight is owned by a consortium led by global infrastructure investment firm Morrison, alongside Australian Retirement Trust (ART) and a managed client of UBS Asset Management. Morrison facilitated the financing, continuing its shared commitment to closing the digital divide, modernizing infrastructure, and supporting sustainable economic development.

“This investment represents a major milestone for FiberLight and is a strong indicator of the trust we have established as a brand,” said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. “We’re not just growing-we’re accelerating. With this capital in hand, we’re scaling faster, reaching further, and delivering future-ready infrastructure that meets the needs of our customers today and tomorrow. We’re here to lead the industry, and we’re just getting started.”

The sustainability-linked structure ties the loan to key ESG performance targets, reflecting FiberLight’s commitment to responsible infrastructure investment and economic development. To that end, the company is actively expanding into underinvested and high-growth markets, supporting local communities through technology.

FiberLight’s recent activities underscore its bold growth agenda. The company’s recent acquisition of Metro Fiber Networks (MFN) extended its reach from Virginia into key mid-Atlantic markets, while a new partnership with the Region 16 Education Service Center is bringing an advanced Edge Data Center to the Texas Panhandle to deliver high-performance connectivity that supports AI-driven education, improves school access, and catalyzes job creation in rural Texas.

“FiberLight is at the forefront of delivering scalable, high-performance fiber infrastructure to some of the most strategic regions of the country,” said Perry Offutt, Chair of FiberLight and Partner at Morrison. “In facilitating this refinancing, we were able to provide FiberLight the capital and flexibility to scale rapidly and advance its business goals. We’re proud to support FiberLight’s continued growth and sector innovation.”

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients’ digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

About Morrison

Morrison is a leading mid-market global infrastructure manager, investing across the infrastructure risk spectrum. Established in 1988, Morrison had over US$25 billion of assets under management as of 31 December 2024. Our purpose is to invest wisely in ideas that matter. We believe the best investments serve an enduring societal need. We apply a specialist investment approach, refined over multiple decades and economic cycles, to invest in infrastructure for a modern economy. For more information, visit https://www.morrisonglobal.com .

