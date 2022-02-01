Tricentis Celebrates Record Year in 2023

Company announces most successful year in its history, reaching $330M ARR and 60% YoY customer growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, the global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced 2023 momentum for the company, with continued revenue growth, customer acquisition, and an expanded global footprint. In 2023, Tricentis generated over $330M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing in the mid 20% range year over year. Tricentis now serves more than 3,000 companies, including nearly half (49%) of the Fortune 500.





Tricentis saw continued company momentum through the following developments:

Steadily growing its global customer, partner, and community base:

Increased the number of new customers by almost 60% year over year.

Experienced a record year in its partnership with SAP, with year over year revenue growth approaching 50%.

Year over year revenue growth with partners also approached 50% in 2023, including Accenture, Capgemini & Sogeti, Wipro, TTC, and Cognizant.

Opened new offices in South Korea to better support customers and prospects in APAC as well as continued to establish its domestic footprint by opening an office in Northern Virginia to support its public sector clients. Tricentis now has 25 office locations across 17 countries.

Appointed several new leaders across the organization to accelerate the business, including David Kimball, Senior Vice President for the Americas, David Cronk, Senior Vice President for EMEA, David Gardiner, Executive Vice President of DevOps and Yaw Hu Law, Vice President for Asia.

Launched online quality engineering community ShiftSync to help support industry professionals to create high quality, highly performing and highly secure software.

Bringing an innovative product strategy to market:

Solidifying its reputation as a global testing and quality engineering leader:

Named as a Representative Vendor in the February 2024 Gartner Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software-Testing Tools.

Received two awards from SAP, including an SAP® EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions – Growth, and a Partner of the Year award for SAP Solution Extension from SAP Germany’s Diamant Initiative.

Awarded the Digital Transformation of the Year award at the 7th annual National Technology Awards.

Named the winner of the Best Testing Service/Tool category for Tricentis Mobile in TechStrong’s DevOps Dozen 2023.

Received three awards from TrustRadius’ Best of Awards for Best Value for Price, Best Relationship, and Best Feature Set for Tricentis qTest.

Received a Highly Commended rating in the Most Innovative Project category at the DevOps Awards 2023.

“Software quality is critical to today’s business, and at Tricentis our mission is to empower every team to deliver high-quality software at speed and at scale,” said Kevin Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricentis. “Our differentiated approach to software quality and comprehensive platform allows our customers to simplify and accelerate the process of quality engineering, even in complex enterprise environments. We look forward to building on the success of this past year and helping our customers and partners achieve better business outcomes.”

