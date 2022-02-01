NFL, NFLPA and 2K Announce Launch of NFL 2K Playmakers Mobile Game

Download new free-to-play card battler mobile game today

Houston Texans Quarterback and 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, revealed as the NFL 2K Playmakers cover athlete

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Football League, NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and 2K, today launched NFL 2K Playmakers, a new non-simulation tactical card battler mobile game for iOS and Android devices* developed by Cat Daddy Games. Users who download NFL 2K Playmakers and create a game account before May 7, 2024, will earn a special launch bundle, including a Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud Player Card**.









“NFL 2K Playmakers expands our mobile footprint and brings a whole new way for NFL fans to play and engage,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. “We’re excited to see this partnership with 2K – a company with a proven track record at the intersection of sports and gaming – come to life on mobile devices.”

NFL 2K Playmakers allows users to collect NFL player cards to assemble the strongest roster on offense, defense and special teams in this free-to-play card battler mobile game that puts fans squarely on the gridiron. Users can make their mark by leveling up their card collection as they experience a variety of game modes and features in NFL 2K Playmakers, including:

Red Zone Drive Mode – In Red Zone Drive, decisions made on the field matter. Apply your NFL knowledge, call strategic plays and watch your team execute on the field. Draft a custom roster of NFL player cards as you chase the win and earn rewards across different regions.

In Red Zone Drive, decisions made on the field matter. Apply your NFL knowledge, call strategic plays and watch your team execute on the field. Draft a custom roster of NFL player cards as you chase the win and earn rewards across different regions. Seasons Mode – Build your dream team and lead them through an NFL season on your way to a Super Bowl victory. Join an NFL season and earn your way into the playoffs for a chance at becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

Build your dream team and lead them through an NFL season on your way to a Super Bowl victory. Join an NFL season and earn your way into the playoffs for a chance at becoming a Super Bowl Champion. Leverage Real NFL Results – Starting this upcoming 2024 NFL season, make predictions about upcoming real NFL games to score points for a chance to win in-game rewards. More information will be available at the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

“With NFL 2K Playmakers we’re delivering football fans the chance to make strategic calls, build their dream roster, and dominate the field all from their mobile devices,” said John Kim, vice president & general manager of mobile at 2K. “We’re proud to be adding NFL 2K Playmakers to our ever-growing mobile portfolio in partnership with the NFL and the NFLPA.”

“NFL 2K Playmakers elevates gaming with real player likenesses,” said Ashwin Desai, svp, games, interactive & experiences at OneTeam Partners, the NFLPA’s group licensing partner in the digital games category. “We’re thrilled to be working with 2K as they bring to life a mobile game that capitalizes on the inclusion of an expansive roster of NFL players and will test the strategic ability of players worldwide. Our goal is to amplify engagement, realism, and overall value in mobile gaming.”

Developed by Cat Daddy Games, a 2K studio, NFL 2K Playmakers is now available for download free of charge on Apple and Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases. For more information on NFL 2K Playmakers and 2K, visit the game’s website or the Android or Apple store pages. More details can also be found in the launch trailer.

*NFL 2K Playmakers requires an Apple device compatible with iOS 13.0.0 and iPadOS 13.0.0 or higher or an Android device with 4+ GB of RAM or 8+ (Android 9.0 recommended).

**Special launch bundle offer expires May 7, 2024, at 11:59pm PT. Limit one (1) per user. In-game items will be delivered via the user’s in-game mailbox on May 8, 2024.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About 2K



Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; renowned BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®️ as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (“Take-Two,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Paige Farrell



2K

Paige.farrell@2k.com

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



alan.lewis@take2games.com

Liana Bailey



NFL

liana.bailey@nfl.com

David Cooper



NFLPA/OneTeam

david.cooper@joinoneteam.com