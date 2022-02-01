Go Kinetic App Nears 100,000 Downloads in App Stores, Reinforces Kinetic’s Role in Enhancing Customer Experience

Apple Store mobile app surpassed 72,300 positive reviews with an overall 4.8/5.0 rating

Google mobile app surpassed 24,600 positive reviews with an overall 4.5/5.0 rating

Available through Apple or Google Play Stores, Go Kinetic App is Kinetic’s user-friendly platform to make payments, receive support, report outages and more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant achievement underscoring its popularity and reliability among users, the Go Kinetic app surpassed 72,300 positive reviews with an overall 4.8 sentiment on the Apple Store and more than 24,600 positive reviews on the Google Play Store. This milestone is a testament to the app’s comprehensive capabilities that offer Kinetic customers unprecedented control and convenience in managing their Kinetic internet account and connected home environments.





The Go Kinetic app is designed with the user’s ease and efficiency in mind, providing a suite of powerful features that cater to the dynamic needs of today’s digital households. With the free Go Kinetic app download, Kinetic customers are empowered to:

View and Pay Bills: Access account details and settle bills with ease, ensuring customers stay on top of payments without the hassle of traditional billing methods.

Access account details and settle bills with ease, ensuring customers stay on top of payments without the hassle of traditional billing methods. Enroll in AutoPay and Paperless Billing: Enjoy the convenience of automatic payments, saving time, paper waste, and qualify for a monthly credit after enrolling in AutoPay.

Enjoy the convenience of automatic payments, saving time, paper waste, and qualify for a monthly credit after enrolling in AutoPay. Real-Time Support: Get assistance through chat or Digital Assistant, ensuring queries and concerns are addressed promptly.

Get assistance through chat or Digital Assistant, ensuring queries and concerns are addressed promptly. Track Outages: Check for outages in the area for faster response and to get back online with minimal downtime.

Check for outages in the area for faster response and to get back online with minimal downtime. Track and Contact My Tech: Stay informed about technician details and arrival time, eliminating guesswork and waiting periods associated with service appointments. Once installation is complete, customers are able to contact their tech for up to 30 days.

Stay informed about technician details and arrival time, eliminating guesswork and waiting periods associated with service appointments. Once installation is complete, customers are able to contact their tech for up to 30 days. Wi-Fi Network Management: With just a few clicks, customers can manage their Wi-Fi network, set up parental controls, and pause device access to ensure a safe online environment for their families.

With just a few clicks, customers can manage their Wi-Fi network, set up parental controls, and pause device access to ensure a safe online environment for their families. Order and Support Tracking : Keep tabs on orders and support requests like rescheduling appointments, providing peace of mind and up-to-date information on the status of service.

: Keep tabs on orders and support requests like rescheduling appointments, providing peace of mind and up-to-date information on the status of service. Special Offers and Alerts: Receive personalized offers, on-demand alerts, and notifications, keeping informed about the latest services, updates, and more.

“ This achievement reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, customer-centric solutions that make life easier and more connected for our users,” said Jennifer Marquez, customer experience staff manager. “ We are proud of this milestone and grateful to our customers for their trust and support. The Go Kinetic app is more than just an application; it’s your gateway to a smarter, more connected home.”

In a recent Kinetic ISP review by Forbes Home, the featured Go Kinetic app was lauded as a component of the provider’s resources and its popular ratings average 4.8 stars out of 5.0.

For more information about the Go Kinetic app, please visit Kinetic by Windstream’s official website www.gokinetic.com or download the app directly from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store for Android users.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

