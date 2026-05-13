TriageLogic Launches Clinical Automation Platform to Expand Nursing Capacity and Convert Patient Demand Into Paid Visits

Designed to help healthcare organizations expand nursing capacity, reduce front-desk and nursing workload, and convert inbound patient demand into scheduled visits

As healthcare practices face growing nursing shortages, rising patient communication volume, and increasing pressure to improve financial performance, TriageLogic today announced the launch of MedMessage Automate ™ (MMA), a clinically guided automated intake platform that helps nursing teams work more efficiently and helps practices capture more paid appointments-without adding staff or replacing the clinical oversight patients depend on.

Nurses today spend significant time chasing incomplete messages, returning calls to collect basic intake information, and managing voicemail backlogs-time that could be spent on clinical assessment and patient care. MedMessage Automate changes that workflow. Before a nurse ever picks up the phone, MMA has already guided the patient through structured intake: collecting symptoms, relevant history, and care requests using physician-designed clinical scripting. Nurses receive complete, prioritized information up front, allowing them to focus their time on cases that require clinical judgment rather than administrative follow-up.

For practices, the financial impact is equally significant. Patient requests that once ended in voicemail, abandoned calls, or scheduling bottlenecks can now be resolved in real time. Non-urgent requests are guided through automated, clinically governed workflows that provide home care guidance and facilitate immediate appointment scheduling-converting inbound patient demand into captured, paid visits. In early deployments, including a case study involving Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, more than 65% of patients completed their request through the automated workflow while nurse review was maintained on every case.

Unlike fully autonomous systems, MMA is not designed to replace clinical decision-making. Every patient interaction is reviewed and finalized by a nurse before completion, ensuring clinical oversight and appropriate disposition on every case. Urgent concerns are escalated immediately to a nurse for assessment, and patients can request nurse interaction at any point in the process.

“This is not about replacing nurses-it’s about giving them back the time they’ve been losing to incomplete intake and administrative follow-up,” said Ravi Raheja, MD, Chief Medical Officer at TriageLogic. “When a nurse receives a message through MMA, the intake is already complete, the urgency is already visible, and they can act immediately. At the same time, practices stop losing appointments to voicemail delays and abandoned calls-that inbound demand becomes scheduled care. Nurses focus on what requires clinical judgment, while the platform handles structured intake and workflow coordination.”

The platform integrates directly into healthcare organizations’ existing electronic medical record systems, including Epic, Oracle Health, athenahealth, and eClinicalWorks, and supports Schmitt-Thompson clinical protocols. It is designed to work within existing workflows rather than replace them-no additional front-desk staffing or clinical training required.

MedMessage Automate supports internal nursing teams, outsourced triage services, and hybrid staffing models, providing practices flexibility based on staffing availability, operational goals, and patient demand.

Key Benefits

Improved nursing efficiency: Nurses receive complete, structured intake before every callback-eliminating time spent chasing incomplete messages and allowing clinical focus on higher-acuity cases.

More captured appointments: Non-urgent patient demand is resolved through real-time scheduling workflows, converting calls that would otherwise become voicemails or abandoned requests into paid visits.

Clinical oversight on every case: Every interaction is reviewed and finalized by a nurse. MMA does not make clinical decisions autonomously.

Reduced front-desk burden: Automated intake handles repetitive message-taking tasks, freeing administrative staff for higher-value work.

Seamless EHR integration: Patient data flows directly into existing EHR systems-no duplicate entry, no workflow disruption.

No additional staffing required: MMA is managed by TriageLogic’s clinical and technical team. Implementation requires no new hires or clinical training.

Learn More

To learn more about MedMessage Automate™ and view the patient workflow experience, visit:

triagelogic.com/medmessage-automate

Watch the overview video:

MedMessage Automate Overview Video

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic provides clinically guided healthcare communication and care navigation infrastructure designed to help healthcare organizations improve patient access, reduce operational burden, and support nurses and providers with structured, scalable workflow infrastructure. Products include Nurse Triage Services, Nurse Triage Software, MedMessage Automate™, and Remote Patient Monitoring workflows. Learn more at triagelogic.com.

Media Contact

Amy Smith

Account Manager

TriageLogic

Amy.Smith@TriageLogic.com

C: (336) 529-2493

W: TriageLogic.com

SOURCE: TriageLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire