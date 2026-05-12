Liene Mother’s Day Campaign Breaks Out with 2 Million Views, Redefining Women’s Multi-Dimensional Identities

The campaign redefined Mother’s Day celebration from one-way gratitude to seeing and connecting with the whole individual

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Liene, a global leader in smart printing solutions, today announced the successful conclusion of its Mother’s Day campaign, “Stick What Makes Her, HER.” The campaign celebrates moms not only in their family roles, but also as individuals with unique identities, passions, and stories beyond motherhood.

Launched in April, Liene introduced a series of initiatives inviting families to pause, reconnect and take time to celebrate moms. These included a documentary-style video series featuring four real family stories, online social engagement and an offline DIY craft workshop. Each initiative was designed to create touchpoints for meaningful conversations, helping moms be seen more fully, rediscover themselves through others and experience love in a more open and expressive way.

The campaign highlights Liene’s continued leadership in shaping the smart printing industry’s evolution from hardware-centric innovation to a human-centered ecosystem focused on emotional value and content creation.

Real Family Stories Brought the Campaign to Life

The campaign came to life online through four real family stories, each exploring how families see and rediscover the different layers of the people they love.

One story features Joyce, a first-time mom. Her husband, Celo, and daughter used the Liene PixCut S1, an all-in-one photo printing and cutting machine, as a creative tool that lowers the barrier to creation. It enables them to transform moments from her life before motherhood, when she was immersed in fashion art, DJ work, photography, graphic design, and 3D creation, into custom visual expressions.

“I’m not the craftiest person, but this time I could show everything she means to me,” said Celo, sharing that PixCut S1 makes it easier for him to prepare the surprise.

“It’s nice to have someone who can remind me of Joyce before she was a mom, even when I might forget,” Joyce said after being deeply moved by the gift.

Another story comes from the drag community.

Sherry Poppins is a drag mother, defined not by blood but by care, guidance and emotional presence. For Mother’s Day, her drag daughters used the Liene PixCut S1 to remove technical and financial barriers via the subscription-free Liene App. They turned shared memories into custom stickers applied to fashion pieces, leveraging a vast library of free design assets. The process moves seamlessly from digital preview to printed and precisely cut final designs. By transforming their collective history into handmade, tangible creations, they built a one-of-a-kind emotional bond. What makes the PixCut S1 unique here is that it enables “mom” to be expressed not as an abstract role, but as a multifaceted identity: a mentor, a performer, a chosen family anchor.

#StickWhatMakesHerHER: A Global Living Conversation About Moms

Online, Liene #StickWhatMakesHerHER campaign extended the conversation across the globe. To date, campaign videos have reached more than 2 million views across social media and inspired more than 41,000 comments and interactions as users shared how they used Liene’s products to create unique Mother’s Day celebrations for their moms. It was also picked up by over 500 media outlets worldwide and inspired more than 420,000 users to join Liene’s community. The campaign was activated across key markets including North America, Europe, and Japan, accompanied by global Mother’s Day promotions.

Offline, Liene brought the real experience through a DIY craft workshop at an artisan market in Los Angeles. Guided by artist Sunny Wu, more than 1,000 participants took part in the workshop, using PixCut S1 to design custom creations inspired by their moms. Many attendees shared that Liene’s workshop helped them notice small but meaningful details about their moms that they had never fully expressed before.

When asked “Besides being a mom, what other identity do you see in her?”, responses portrayed mothers as multidimensional figures: a creative woman with an edgy haircut and a biker outfit, a motorcycle enthusiast, and someone with diverse interests such as gardening and gaming.

Seeing Beyond a Single Role

“This campaign wasn’t just about moms,” said Kim, Marketing Director of Liene. “It was about how we see the people we love. When we look beyond a single role, it changes the way we understand and connect with each other.”

“In daily life, we don’t lack love for the people close to us. We often just lack a way to make it visible,” Kim added “That’s what Liene’s products are designed to do.”

As the campaign concludes, Liene will not close #StickWhatMakesHerHER. Instead, it will continue beyond the Mother’s Day season as an evolving brand initiative, staying active through year-round storytelling and community engagement. Users will still be able to share their stories, with Liene continuing to highlight selected high-value content and recognize outstanding contributions.

At its core, Liene looks beyond a single moment to its broader mission of preserving what truly matters. Guided by the belief that memories deserve to be seen, felt, and kept, Liene continues to empower users to transform fleeting digital moments into tangible keepsakes, helping people celebrate and remember those they love in all the dimensions that make them who they are.

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High-Resolution Documentary Videos, Workshop Photos, and Product Images

About Liene

Established in 2017, Liene was born from a deep belief in the enduring power of printed memories. Our journey is fueled by the desire to empower you to capture and preserve life’s most beautiful moments through our innovative photo printers. Liene photo printers are renowned for their exceptional print quality, whether it’s color reproduction, clarity, or detail. Designed with user convenience in mind, our printers offer smart connectivity features that make printing photos directly from a variety of devices quick and easy. Join us as we weave your digital memories into tangible treasures that you can touch, share, and hold close to your heart.

Media contacts

Liene

liene.service@liene-life.com

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SOURCE Liene