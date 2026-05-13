Independent Trust Company Expands into California with New San Diego Office

Expansion Advances Independent Trust Company’s Regional Growth Strategy

Independent Trust Company (“ITC”) , a privately owned corporate trust provider specializing in South Dakota trust administration, today announced the launch of its California presence with the opening of a new San Diego office. The office will be led by Tracy Zepeda, who has been appointed Market Leader for California, as part of ITC’s regional expansion strategy.

The new office reflects ITC’s continued investment in regional accessibility and advisor support in one of the nation’s most active wealth management and estate planning markets. From San Diego, ITC will serve advisors and trust families across California, with a focus on strengthening relationships with advisors and families seeking conflict-free trust administration.

Joining Ms. Zepeda in California is ITC’s President, Robert Armstrong an industry veteran in the California financial services community. Mr. Armstrong oversees the firm’s strategy, marketing, national sales, and corporate initiatives.

“California represents a critical market for advisors and families navigating increasingly complex planning needs,” said Armstrong. “Launching a dedicated California presence allows us to better support professionals across the state. Tracy brings the experience and leadership needed to build strong relationships and execute thoughtfully in this market.”

Based in San Diego, Zepeda will lead statewide business development, advisor engagement, and strategic partnerships. She brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and is known for her solutions-driven approach and ability to build long-standing relationships with advisors, attorneys, and fiduciaries.

“Establishing a California presence is an important step for ITC,” said Zepeda. “With the support of ITC’s senior leadership, I look forward to working closely with advisors and institutions across the state to deliver ITC’s conflict-free trust solutions and responsive service model.”

Through its South Dakota trust platform, ITC supports directed trust administration, advanced estate planning structures, administration of unique and complex assets, and advisor-managed investment portfolios for trust families nationwide. The California office will serve estate planning attorneys, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), multi-family offices, and high-net-worth families seeking flexible trust solutions and long-term fiduciary support.

About Independent Trust Company

Independent Trust Company (“ITC”) is a South Dakota-chartered trust company specializing in trust administration for individuals and clients of RIAs, attorneys, and family offices nationwide. ITC is a privately owned provider of corporate trustee services, supporting sophisticated trust structures, complex assets, and modern fiduciary governance needs. Through a combination of specialized trust expertise and technology-enabled administration, ITC helps trust families and professional advisors implement strategies designed to support long-term planning objectives and multigenerational wealth stewardship.

Media Contact:

Baneet Shahpuri

Account Director, INGAGE

baneet@ingage.biz

SOURCE: Independent Trust Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire