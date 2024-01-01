Trevelino/Keller Wins Four Hermes Creative Awards, Closing in on 200 Agency Awards

Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and communications

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces today its recognition by Hermes Creative Awards with three platinum and one gold awards for outstanding work across the marketing and communications industry. With more than 6,000 entries from across the United States, Canada, and over two dozen other countries, the awards are given for work that exceeds a high standard of excellence and sets a benchmark for the industry.





“We’re honored to be recognized for the work we deliver on behalf of our clients,” says Dean Trevelino, Co-CEO, Trevelino/Keller.

T/K winners for 2024 are:

Platinum

Big Blue Water Safety Video : Working with Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the learn-to-swim industry, T/K created an engaging video to acknowledge National Water Safety Month (May) and bring awareness to the importance of water safety for both parents and children.

: Working with Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the learn-to-swim industry, T/K created an engaging video to acknowledge National Water Safety Month (May) and bring awareness to the importance of water safety for both parents and children. Trina Turk x FLOR Launch: FLOR launched its first immersive area rug collaboration with Trina Turk, bringing together two brands committed to supporting their customers and creating beautiful, on-trend designs. The Trina Turk X FLOR collection launched at Modernism Week and T/K further supported with media outreach, award submissions and content efforts.

FLOR launched its first immersive area rug collaboration with Trina Turk, bringing together two brands committed to supporting their customers and creating beautiful, on-trend designs. The Trina Turk X FLOR collection launched at Modernism Week and T/K further supported with media outreach, award submissions and content efforts. Werner Integrated Marketing: T/K helped drive awareness and visibility for Werner among its two key audiences: shippers and carriers. We created a comprehensive multi-channel marketing strategy for 2024 that aligned with overall growth goals for the year.

Gold

Interface 2023 Impact Report: T/K worked with Interface to develop and launch its 2023 Impact Report that illustrates the company’s commitment to operating in a more ethical and sustainable manner. The 2023 Impact Report outlines the company’s environmental, social, and governance progress and achievements in 2023 and shares forward-looking goals to continue activating its strategy globally.

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), Hermes Creative Awards is one of the most respected competitions in the creative industry. AMCP is an international organization comprised of thousands of professionals in marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and related disciplines. The organization manages awards and recognition programs, provides qualified judges, and honors excellence and service to the profession.

Judging is conducted by industry professionals who seek out work that exceeds a high standard of excellence and sets a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories spanning advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono work.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go to market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its growth marketing expansion which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country’s #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Established in 1995, AMCP is one of the largest and oldest, third-party evaluators of creative work in the world. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable endeavors. Hermes entrants are not charged entry fees for their pro bono work and in January are given free entry into the Communitas Awards, AMCP’s community service recognition program.

