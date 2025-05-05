TeamViewer Launches DEX Essentials, Expanding Digital Workplace Innovation

A new offering brings an enterprise-grade digital employee experience to modern businesses of all sizes, with real-time visibility, automation, and zero disruption.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of TeamViewer DEX Essentials—a new offering designed to bring digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities to its entire customer base, including small and medium-sized businesses, for the first time.

DEX platforms have traditionally been tailored to meet the scale and demands of large enterprises managing thousands of employees and devices. With DEX Essentials, TeamViewer is extending those powerful capabilities to its existing customer base, especially to smaller, fast-moving businesses, delivering an out-of-the-box, easy-to-deploy solution that helps IT teams proactively manage and optimize the digital workplace at any scale.

“A smooth digital experience is fundamental to how people work today — but it shouldn’t be exclusive to the largest enterprises,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “With TeamViewer DEX Essentials, we’re putting real-time visibility, automated remediation, and smart insights into the hands of every IT team. It’s a major step forward in our vision to make superior workplace technology seamless and accessible for all. The product is currently available through an early access program and will become commercially available later this month. Early feedback from customers has been very promising and shows that the combination of remote connectivity and DEX technology truly resonates, helping IT teams make operations more seamless and efficient.”

TeamViewer DEX Essentials gives IT teams the tools to:

Prevent downtime by resolving performance, app, operating system, and network issues before users notice;

by resolving performance, app, operating system, and network issues before users notice; Automate routine fixes to reduce ticket volumes and free up IT for strategic work;

to reduce ticket volumes and free up IT for strategic work; Ensure stability and security across devices without interrupting productivity;

across devices without interrupting productivity; Gain actionable insights to improve compliance, user experience, and system health.

This launch marks a major milestone following TeamViewer’s acquisition of 1E, extending its DEX leadership beyond enterprise and delivering on its promise to simplify enterprise-grade innovation for everyone. Seamlessly integrated into the TeamViewer remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer DEX Essentials offers a familiar experience with powerful new capabilities — built on proven technology from 1E and tailored for lean IT environments.

TeamViewer DEX Essentials will be available as an add-on to TeamViewer Remote and Tensor.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology—enabling, improving, and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces—from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises—empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance—leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,800 people globally.

In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

