AXCAP Announces Investor Relations Agreements

AXCAP VENTURES INC. (CSE:AXCP)(OTC PINK:GARLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the retention of investor relations and marketing service providers, as further described below. The Company’s engagement of the service providers is intended to improve the Company’s visibility and prominence in the capital markets in both North America and Europe.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a digital marketing and advertising agreement with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. (“Senergy“). Pursuant to the digital marketing and advertising agreement, Senergy has agreed to provide digital marketing and advertising services to increase investor awareness of the Issuer. The agreement will remain in effect for a period of four (4) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the digital marketing and advertising agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Senergy, the Company agreed to pay a monthly fee of $200,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Senergy as compensation for its services. The contact information for Senergy is: Senergy Communications Capital Inc., 122 Mainland Street (Suite 228) Vancouver, BC, V6B-5L1. The contact person of Senergy is: Aleem Fidai, email: info@senergy.capital, phone: (778) 772-6740.

Echo Elite Ads Ltd.

On May 2,2025, the Company entered into a marketing agreement with Echo Elite Ads Ltd. (“Echo“). Pursuant to the marketing agreement, Echo has agreed to design, create and distribute advertising content for the Company. The marketing agreement will remain in effect for six (6) weeks commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the marketing agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Echo, the Company agreed to pay a fee of €133,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Echo as compensation for its services. The contact information for Echo is: Echo Elite Ads Ltd., 11554 86th Avenue, Delta, BC, V4C 2X2. The contact person of Echo is Adrick Castiglioni, phone: 604-729-9692, email info@echoeliteads.com.

Fairfax Partners Inc.

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Fairfax Partners Inc. (“Fairfax“). Pursuant to the consulting agreement, Fairfax has agreed to provide specialized consulting services, including content creation and management, to support the Issuer’s growth and communication with investors. The consulting agreement will remain in effect for a period of three (3) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the consulting agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Fairfax, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of $65,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Fairfax as compensation for its services.

The contact information for Fairfax is: Fairfax Partners Inc., #306 – 1238 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 6J3. The Contact person of Fairfax is Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Phone: +1 604-366-6277; Email: connect@fairfaxpartners.ca.

Entourage Group, Inc.

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a marketing agreement with Entourage Group, Inc. (“Entourage“). Pursuant to the marketing agreement, Entourage has agreed to provide marketing and advertising services to communicate information about the Issuer. The marketing agreement will remain in effect for a 45-day period commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the marketing agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Entourage, the Company agreed to pay a lump sum payment of US$500,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Entourage as compensation for its services. The contact information for Entourage is: Entourage Group, Inc., 1501 Venera Ave, Suite 225, Coral Gables, FL, 33146 USA. The contact person of Entourage is Adam Heimann, phone: 786-266- 9555, email: 212websolutions@gmail.com.

Capital Gain Media Inc.

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. (“Capital Gain“). Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. The investor relations agreement will remain in effect for five (5) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of US$100,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its services. The contact information for Capital Gain is: Capital Gain Media Inc., 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3. The contact person of Capital Gain is: Graham Colmer, email: admin@capitalgainmedia.com, phone: 1 (604) 379-8363.

Torque Capital Partners

On May 2,2025, the Company entered into a marketing services agreement with Torque Capital Partners (“Torque“). Pursuant to the marketing services agreement, Torque has agreed to provide marketing services in support of the Company’s corporate development and investor relations efforts. The marketing services agreement will remain in effect for three (3) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the marketing services agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Torque, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of US$200,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Torque as compensation for its services.

The contact information for Torque is: Torque Capital Partners, 2205 – 1205 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4T7. The contact person for Torque is Adam Giddens, phone: +1-778-908-0353, email: adam@torquecapitalpartners.com.

Walk the Street Capital

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a ventures services agreement with Walk the Street Capital (“WTS Capital“). Pursuant to the ventures services agreement, WTS Capital has agreed to provide digital marketing services. The ventures services agreement will remain in effect for four (4) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the ventures services agreement and as consideration for the services provided by WTS Capital, the Company agreed to pay a cash fee of $100,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to WTS Capital as compensation for its services. The contact information for WTS Capital is: Walk the Street Capital, 405 Ridge Road, Ridgeway, ON L0S1N0. The contact person of WTS Capital is Joshua Mackenzie, email: info@wtscapital.io and phone number: 905-321-1470.

Piccadilly Capital Group

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into an advertising services agreement with Piccadilly Capital Group (“Piccadilly“). Pursuant to the advertising services agreement, Piccadilly has agreed to provide tailored marketing strategy in support of the Company’s business development and investor relations. The advertising services agreement will remain in effect for three (3) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the advertising services agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Piccadilly, the Company agreed to pay US$300,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Piccadilly as compensation for its services. The contact information for Piccadilly is: Piccadilly Capital Group, 101 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7TB, United Kingdom. The contact person of Piccadilly is Benjamin Hayward, email:Benjamin@piccadillycapitalgroup.co.uk, phone number: 447440350403.

Gold Standard Media, LLC

On May 2,2025, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC (“Gold Standard“). Pursuant to the advertising agreement, Gold Standard has agreed to provide copywriting, research for content creation, digital marketing, influencer marketing, podcasts and interviews. The advertising agreement will remain in effect for six (6) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the advertising agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Gold Standard, the Company agreed to pay US$500,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Gold Standard as compensation for its services. The contact information for Gold Standard is: Gold Standard Media, LLC, 723 W, University Ave. #110-283, Georgetown TX 78626. The contact person of Gold Standard is Kenneth Ameduri, telephone: (512) 846-1723, email: CEO@goldstandardir.com.

Gatecrasher Strategies

On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a media services agreement with Gatecrasher Strategies (“Gatecrasher“). Pursuant to the agreement, Gatecrasher will be responsible for providing marketing support and introductions to a variety of contacts and media outlets. The media services agreement will remain in effect for twelve (12) months commencing on May 2, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the media services agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Gatecrasher, the Company agreed to US$150,000, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Gatecrasher as compensation for its services. The contact information for Gatecrasher is: Gatecrasher Strategies, 9375 East Shea Blvd, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260. The contact person of Gatecrasher is Andrew Mickey, phone: 1-800- 803-5812, email andrew.mickey@gmail.com.

Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. (“Maximus“). Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are business names of Maximus. Maximus has agreed to produce and distribute, through the email newsletter and YouTube channel of PinnacleDigest.com, a video podcast highlighting the Company and its project. Additionally, all the Company’s news releases during the term of the online marketing agreement will be featured in Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter.

The Company’s engagement of Maximus will run for a period of four months beginning on May 2, 2025, and the Company will pay Maximus a one-time fee of $150,000 (plus GST). Maximus’ business address is 300 – 1550 5 St. SW Calgary, Alberta. T2R 1K3, contact person: Aaron Hoddinott, email address: support@pinnacledigest.com, phone: 604-786-2265. Maximus is an arm’s-length party to the Company. The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Maximus as compensation for its services.

Total Budget

The Company is spending an estimated total of $3,052,554 CAD on marketing with the aforementioned companies.*

About the Company

Axcap Ventures is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising investments with a focus on acquiring gold projects in North America.

We look for projects with established resources and material expansion potential, where using management’s extensive experience in deal sourcing, operations and capital raising maximizes returns for the Company’s shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.axcapventures.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Mario Vetro“

Mario Vetro, Director

For further information, please contact the Company at (604) 687-7130

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company’s agreements with the aforementioned service providers, and related matters. These forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

*This amount is based on the currency exchange rate as of May 2, 2025.

