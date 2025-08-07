Transpacific Announces Consolidation, Name Change and New Director

Transpacific Resources Inc. (“Transpacific Resources Inc.” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated the consolidation of its common shares (the “Consolidation“) and the Company’s name change as approved by the shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “AGM“) held on August 7, 2025.

Consolidation

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the Consolidation of the Company’s common shares (the “Shares“) and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the ratio of the pre-consolidation to post-consolidation Shares to be used in the Consolidation (the “Final Consolidation Ratio“) to a maximum Final Consolidation Ratio not exceed twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (20:1). Accordingly, the Company has initiated the implementation of the Consolidation of its Shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share. The Company expects the Consolidation to take effect on or about October 15, 2025.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Shares from 262,003,985 to approximately 13,100,199. Shareholders’ proportional ownership in the Company will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would receive less than one whole post-consolidation Share, the number of post-consolidation Shares issued to the shareholder will, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next whole number of Shares. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Shares.

The Company’s new CUSIP number will be 894632108 and the new ISIN number will be CA8946321087.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates as of October 8, 2025 (the “Record Date“) should receive a Letter of Transmittal (“LoT“) requesting that they forward pre-consolidation Share certificates to the Company’s transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, in exchange for share certificates or Direct Registration System statements representing their post-consolidation Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

Pending the end of the strike at Canada Post, the LoT will be available to download by the shareholders from SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca), from the Company’s website (https://transpacificresourcesinc.com) and/or www.treasureoakes.com and from the Company’s transfer agent (https://marrellitrust.ca/2025/10/02/transpacific-resources-ltd-2/).

Name Change

Also, at the AGM, the shareholders have approved that the articles of incorporation of the Company be amended to change the name of the Company to “Treasure Oakes Resources Inc.“. The Company expects the name change to take effect on October 15, 2025.

Appointment of Denis Arsenault as Director

The Company is please to welcome Mr. Denis Arsenault as director of the Company. Mr. Arsenault was elected as director of the Company at the AGM. He will be a valued member of the Transpacific team, helping guide the Company towards its new corporate and exploration plans with his financial and corporate governance experience with exploration companies. Mr. Arsenault is chair of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company.

Mr. Arsenault has more than 44 years of professional experience and has held senior financial positions in a range of sectors including manufacturing, mining and resources. He has extensive board and governance committee experience with private and publicly listed companies. Mr. Arsenault was CFO and Senior Vice-President of Troilus Gold Corp. from December 2017 to January 2024 and was a director of Belo Sun Mining Corp. between 2015 and 2019. Mr. Arsenault was CFO of Sulliden Gold Corporation Ltd. (a TSX listed company) from November 2010 to when it was acquired by Rio Alto Mining Limited in August 2014. He was also director of Stonegate Agricom Ltd. between 2010 and 2017, MBAC Fertilizer Corp. between 2009 and 2015 and Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. between 2005 and 2016. Mr. Arsenault is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

About Transpacific Resources Inc.

Transpacific Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the mineral exploration of properties in Northern Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.transpacificresourcesinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jim Renaud, Chief Executive Officer and Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim Renaud, PhD, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

E: transpacificresourcesinc@gmail.com | T: 519-808-3618

SOURCE: Transpacific Resources Inc

