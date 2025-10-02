Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 5 Episode 8: From buildings to insect ecosystems, how artificial intelligence is a powerful ally in sustainability and innovation.

Watch Season 5 Episode 8: AI for the Planet: From Tech Labs to Real Life

Effectively tackling complex climate challenges involves juggling thousands of moving parts, from how we power our cities to how insects (think pollinators) sustain our ecosystems. Artificial intelligence is exceptionally suited to take on that scale of challenge-offering capabilities to analyze massive data sets, predict problems before they happen and tap into solutions humans alone could never achieve.

In this episode, hosts Dominique Silva and guest co-host Rebecca Handfield (BrainBox AI) delve into the world of AI with Jean-Simon Venne, co-founder of BrainBox AI and leader of the BrainBox AI business at Trane Technologies, and Dr. David Rolnick, Assistant Professor at McGill University and co-founder of Climate Change AI. They share how AI can slash building emissions, extend equipment life and open up new frontiers in biodiversity research.

Additionally, they explore the focus of Trane Technologies’ new AI Lab in Montreal, where the next generation of AI for HVAC innovations are being developed. Emphasizing practical applications over theoretical concepts, the lab leverages AI as a powerful ally in the fight against climate change, while keeping ethics, responsibility and trust at the center of every breakthrough.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Rebecca Handfield, VP Marketing, BrainBox AI, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Jean-Simon Venne, Co-founder of BrainBox AI and leader of BrainBox AI, Trane Technologies

David Rolnick, Assistant Professor at McGill University and co-founder of Climate Change AI

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We’ll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

