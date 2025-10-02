Greene Concepts Brings Premium Be Water(TM) to Homes Nationwide at Affordable Prices

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), a publicly traded beverage and bottling company and proud owner of the Be Water™ artesian spring water brand, is excited to announce new lower pricing for Be Water purchased directly through the Company’s website. Consumers can now enjoy premium-quality hydration at a more affordable price, delivered straight to their home or preferred location.

New Pricing Now Available Online

Case of 24 bottles (16.9 oz.) – $24.99

6-pack (16.9 oz. bottles) – $7.05

Four 6-pack cases (24 bottles total) – $24.99

(Prices do not include shipping.)

Customers may conveniently order online at: https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/buy-bewater.

Quality Meets Convenience

Be Water is sourced directly from pristine artesian springs in the Blue Ridge Mountains, offering naturally pure, refreshing hydration with nothing added and nothing removed. By making Be Water available for purchase online at lower prices, Greene Concepts is delivering not just exceptional water quality, but also the convenience of having premium bottled water shipped directly to homes, offices, or other locations.

“Making Be Water more accessible has always been a core goal for our company,” says Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “With these new lower prices and the ease of online ordering, families and individuals across the country can enjoy the purity of Be Water from the comfort of their own homes.”

Mr. Greene continues: “By offering Be Water nationwide at these lower prices, everyone can take advantage of our premium artesian spring water. Whether customers prefer a full case, a single 6-pack, or multiple packs delivered right to their front door, we’re ensuring that Be Water is both convenient and affordable for households everywhere.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

