Trading Card Legend Dr. James Beckett Joins Oh YAAS as Strategic Advisor, Signaling a Defining Shift in the Future of the Hobby

Hobby Pioneer Becomes Latest Iconic Innovator to Join Oh YAAS Advisory Team Alongside Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell and Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, as Oh YAAS Continues Assembling a Once-in-a-Generation Leadership Group Driving the Future of Collectibles









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beckett–Few names carry more weight in the trading card hobby than Dr. James Beckett.

For generations of collectors, Beckett wasn’t simply a publication; it was the heartbeat of the hobby.

Today, Oh YAAS announced that the founder of Beckett Media and Beckett Grading Services (BGS), and one of the most influential figures in the history of trading cards, has officially joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

The announcement represents a defining moment not only for Oh YAAS, but for the future direction of the trading card industry itself.

A true pioneer of the modern hobby, Dr. Beckett transformed collecting through the creation of the Beckett Price Guide, establishing the industry’s definitive authority on card valuation, market intelligence, and collector trust. His influence helped shape decades of growth across sports and entertainment collectibles and fundamentally changed how collectors, dealers, manufacturers, and investors viewed trading cards worldwide.

“Over the years, I’ve watched the trading card industry continue to evolve, and what Scott, Jeremy, and the Oh YAAS team are building genuinely stands out,” said Dr. James Beckett. “This company understands that the future of collecting is about more than just owning cards; it’s about creating deeper experiences and stronger connections for collectors. Oh YAAS is approaching the hobby in a way that respects its history while embracing where it’s headed, and I’m excited to formally join them as an advisor.”

Dr. Beckett has quietly advised Oh YAAS since the company’s inception, working closely with Founder and President Scott Terrell and newly appointed Chief Collectible Officer Jeremy Allen, both longtime friends of Beckett through years of involvement within the collecting community.

“For collectors like Jeremy and myself, Jim Beckett has always been one of the most important and respected voices this hobby has ever had,” said Scott Terrell, Founder and President of Oh YAAS. “To now have him formally join Oh YAAS is an incredible honor—not just personally, but professionally for our entire company.”

Terrell continued, “Jim helped build the foundation of the modern trading card industry. He represents the trust, integrity, and passion that generations of collectors grew up with. But what makes this moment even more meaningful is that Jim doesn’t just represent the past of this industry—he represents the future as well. He understands where this industry is going and shares the same values we believe will shape the next generation of collecting.”

Jeremy Allen, Chief Collectible Officer at Oh YAAS and lifelong collector, echoed the significance of the announcement.

“Collectors like me grew up using Beckett as the compass for the entire hobby,” said Allen. “Jim’s influence on trading cards is impossible to overstate. Beyond that, Scott and I are fortunate to call him a friend. To now have him officially advising Oh YAAS as we build the future of collectibles is something truly special.”

Oh YAAS is pioneering a new category of experiential collectibles, embedding digital activation technology into physical trading cards that unlock exclusive experiences, content, and direct engagement with athletes, celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Through this model, collectibles evolve beyond static items into interactive gateways connecting fans directly with the personalities and stories behind the cards.

Dr. Beckett’s appointment comes during a period of rapid momentum for Oh YAAS, following the company’s exclusive licensing partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the appointment of Ken May, former CEO of Topgolf and FedEx Kinko’s, as Chief Executive Officer, and the addition of several prominent executives and advisors spanning collectibles, technology, sports, and entertainment.

With the addition of Dr. Beckett, Oh YAAS continues to attract some of the most influential visionaries across collectibles, entertainment, gaming, and technology. From Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, to Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, to now one of the most important figures in trading card history, the company is assembling a leadership group rarely seen in the collectibles industry. As momentum around Oh YAAS continues to accelerate, many within the hobby are beginning to recognize that something monumental is being built, one that could fundamentally reshape how the next generation experiences collecting.

About Oh YAAS

Oh YAAS is redefining the trading card industry by transforming static collectibles into dynamic, experiential ecosystems. Through proprietary embedded technology, Oh YAAS connects athletes, artists, celebrities, leagues, and brands directly with fans and collectors, unlocking exclusive content, personalized engagements, commerce opportunities, augmented reality experiences, and sponsor activations.

More than a card company, Oh YAAS is a next-generation collectibles platform built at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology, and community. By merging physical products with digital activation, Oh YAAS creates new revenue streams for rights holders, empowers talent to monetize their personal brands, and delivers unprecedented access and value to collectors.

Scan it. Unlock it. Say Oh YAAS! Visit ohyaas.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Ariel Herr



ariel@angleherr.com

469-235-2708