Neutrik Group Americas Partners With Cloud Microphones on New Cloudlifter Mini CL-25

CHARLOTTE, NC, MAY 12, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, which includes NEUTRIK®, REAN®, and CONTRIK® brands, partnered with Cloud Microphones on the newly released Cloudlifter Mini CL‑25, the most compact Cloudlifter model ever produced.

Designed to deliver the same clean, transparent performance as the original Cloudlifter CL‑1, the new Mini CL‑25 incorporates a custom NEUTRIK gold‑plated XLR connector system, enabling a direct, ultra‑reliable interface with dynamic, ribbon and tube microphones. The result is up to +25 dB of pristine, noise‑free gain, powered by standard phantom power while ensuring that phantom power is never passed through to the microphone.

“Our engineering teams worked closely with Cloud to create a connector solution that meets the demands of today’s recording and live‑sound environments,” says Jonathan Pusey, RSM – West Coast, Neutrik Group Americas. “The Mini CL‑25 showcases what’s possible when precision connectivity and innovative audio design come together.”

The Mini CL‑25’s hard‑soldered, wire‑free internal architecture ensures maximum signal integrity and long‑term durability. By providing clean gain at the source, users can operate their preamps at lower gain settings, preserving detail, minimizing coloration, and increasing headroom across a wide range of applications.

“The Cloudlifter Mini represents Cloud’s evolution and commitment to modern audio design,” says Rodger Cloud, CEO, Cloud Microphones. “Compact, ultra-reliable, and sonically authentic. Partnering with NEUTRIK allowed us to create a product that delivers premium performance in an incredibly streamlined format.”

With its compact form factor and low‑visibility black finish, the Mini CL‑25 is ideal for engineers and creators seeking high‑quality gain in a discreet, plug‑and‑play format—from studio recording and podcasting, to location sound, broadcast, and live performance applications.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved through strong collaboration and a shared commitment to quality,” says Stacy Kaskon, Director of Key Accounts, Neutrik Americas. “By working closely with the Cloud team, we were able to align on both performance and commercial objectives, bringing a solution to market that enhances performance and reliability for customers across studio, broadcast, and live applications.”