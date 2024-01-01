Games Industry Veteran Simon Zhu Forms GreaterThan Group, a New Model of Video Game Company Set to Build, Empower and Fund Elite Creative Studios

Casey Hudson’s Arcanaut Studios, David Vonderhaar’s BulletFarm and Masato Sakai’s Anime Company MAGship Among GTG’s First Studios Building Best-in-Class & Unforgettable Interactive Experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Games industry veteran Simon Zhu has formed GreaterThan Group (GTG), a new model of video game company with a mission to build, empower and fund elite creative studios to craft unforgettable interactive experiences. US-based GTG is ushering in a new generation for how games are created in collaboration with proven industry leaders including Arcanaut Studios led by Casey Hudson, BulletFarm led by David Vonderhaar, and MAGship from Masato Sakai.

GTG aims to streamline and solve development’s biggest challenges for studios to unleash the potential of the world’s most talented individuals in interactive entertainment. By providing full funding, end-to-end support, and autonomy, GTG’s best-in-class studios can focus on delivering the types of games that leave a legacy. GTG’s portfolio studios are co-owned by GTG and each studio’s founding team. This structure gives studio leadership ownership in their individual studio and shared equity in GTG, aligning incentives across the portfolio.





Simon Zhu, founder and CEO of GreaterThan Group, said: “GTG is bringing common sense back to the games industry. We’re refocusing on the fundamentals: gaming is first and foremost entertainment — our job is to give players what they truly want. Great games have always come from the authentic self-expression of their talented creators. Making good games has become increasingly challenging in the modern era of game development. Our role is to create the right conditions for creators to work on their dream projects, so they can devote the vast majority of their time and energy building their game, free from unnecessary distractions. That’s the proven formula behind most of the greatest games ever made.”

GTG’s first partnered development studios include:

Arcanaut Studios (Edmonton, Canada): Led by Casey Hudson, game director of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic™ and the Mass Effect trilogy. Arcanaut announced its debut title Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic™ at The Game Awards 2025. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a narrative-driven single-player action RPG where players step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth. The studio’s extensive experience developing AAA action RPGs combined with its vision to craft magical, interactive storytelling experiences will set a new bar for the genre. https://www.arcanautstudios.com/

Knights of the Old Republic™ and the trilogy. Arcanaut announced its debut title Fate of the Old Republic™ at The Game Awards 2025. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Fate of the Old Republic is a narrative-driven single-player action RPG where players step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth. The studio’s extensive experience developing AAA action RPGs combined with its vision to craft magical, interactive storytelling experiences will set a new bar for the genre. https://www.arcanautstudios.com/ BulletFarm (Los Angeles, USA): Led by David Vonderhaar, former studio design director at Treyarch and key talent behind the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise, who is deeply respected by the player community. We cannot wait to reveal more about BulletFarm’s bold new project with you soon. https://bulletfarm.com/

franchise, who is deeply respected by the player community. We cannot wait to reveal more about BulletFarm’s bold new project with you soon. https://bulletfarm.com/ MAGship (Tokyo, Japan): Led by Masato Sakai, who currently serves as a Special Advisor at Good Smile Company. He was previously at Konami, where he played a key role in developing Yu-Gi-Oh! into a global phenomenon. MAGship invests in Japanese anime projects, which form a core pillar of GTG’s overall IP strategy. https://magship.co.jp/

In addition to GTG’s existing portfolio of studios and projects, the company is actively working closely with other world-class creators to incubate more innovative projects.

GTG’s founder and CEO, Simon Zhu, has been a driving force in the global gaming industry for over a decade, leading investments or supporting nearly 100 studios worldwide. From supporting thatgamecompany’s Jenova Chen on Sky: Children of the Light, to championing Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse™, Second Dinner’s MARVEL SNAP, Rebel Wolves’ The Blood of Dawnwalker, and iconic teams including Bungie, Behaviour Interactive, Devolver Digital, and Niantic, Simon has consistently empowered visionary creators. He has also played a key role in notable indie successes such as Fall Guys, Royal Match, Spiritfarer, and Dispatch.

Simon founded GreaterThan Group (GTG) to unleash the potential of the world’s top creators — enabling them to focus on their dream projects and deliver unforgettable experiences to players worldwide.

For more information about GTG, visit: www.greaterthan.group

About GreaterThan Group

GreaterThan Group (GTG) is a new kind of video game company dedicated to building, empowering, and funding elite creative studios with full life-cycle support. Our mission is to unleash the potential of the world’s most talented creators to craft unforgettable interactive experiences.

Founded in 2025 by gaming industry veteran Simon Zhu, the US-based company is redefining game development by partnering with proven leaders who embody excellence and bold vision. GTG’s portfolio currently includes:

Arcanaut Studios (Edmonton) — led by Casey Hudson

(Edmonton) — led by Casey Hudson BulletFarm (Los Angeles) — led by David Vonderhaar

(Los Angeles) — led by David Vonderhaar MAGship (Tokyo) — led by Masato Sakai

For more information visit: www.greaterthan.group

Contacts

Chase Colasonno



chase@fortyseven.com