TowSmart and Autowbrake(TM) Unveil Collaboration for Smarter, Safer Towing

Winston Products, LLC, a leader in towing innovation since launching TowSmart in 2012, is proud to announce its new partnership with Autowbrake™, a revolutionary brake control that’s helped people tow safe and stress-free since 2000.

Both companies are excited about the collaboration, which includes developing a forthcoming breakthrough innovation – a co-branded Trailer Mounted Brake Control. This patented, self-contained, trailer-mounted brake controller redefines how drivers tow – delivering smart, seamless braking performance without invasive installations or complex configurations.

Autowbrake™ sets a new industry standard by eliminating the need for in-cab brake controllers and instead can be mounted directly to the trailer frame. Using cutting-edge magnetic pulse technology and a built-in accelerometer, the system automatically senses braking force and applies the appropriate trailer braking in real time, delivering proportional, smooth stops that mirror the tow vehicle’s braking behavior.

“This is what modern towing safety should look like,” said Eric Yukich, Chief Product Officer at Winston Products. “TowSmart and Autowbrake™ have come together to give customers total confidence and control without the hassle. Whether you’re hauling a camper, trailer or anything in between – you plug it in, hit the road, and the system does the rest.”

Designed with flexibility and ease of use, the Autowbrake™ brake controller is perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, business owners, and commercial operators who tow with multiple vehicles. Because the controller is mounted to the trailer and powered by a deep-cycle trailer battery, it remains completely independent of the tow vehicle’s electronics, making it compatible with ABS, cruise control, multiplex wiring, low-voltage, and PWM systems. (It also works on vehicles with 7-way plugs that have a 12-volt line to charge the battery, and has a solar/battery combo for 4-way flat plug vehicles.)

And thanks to optional onboard solar panel support, your trailer stays charged and road-ready.

“Safety shouldn’t come with complications,” added Byron Cooper, President at Autowbrake™. “The brake controller removes traditional headaches: no drilling into your dash, splicing into your tow vehicle’s wiring or dropped wireless pairing signals. It’s all hardwired on the trailer, where it should be.”

Product benefits include:

No in-cab controller or invasive installation – just plug in and tow

Seamless switching between tow vehicles without reconfiguration

Accelerometer-driven braking – no need for RF signals or remote controls

With a sleek, rugged design and advanced internal tech, the Autowbrake™ brake controller enhances driver safety and protects the valuable cargo behind your vehicle. The result is smoother stops, greater control, and peace of mind on every road trip.

The Autowbrake™ Trailer Mounted Brake Control by TowSmart will be available nationwide through select retail partners.

About TowSmart, a Winston Products, LLC Brand

TowSmart offers a wide range of towing accessories engineered for performance, durability, and ease of use. From hitch balls to safety systems, TowSmart helps drivers tow work, tow family, and tow smart. Winston Products, LLC is an innovation-driven company committed to creating high-quality consumer goods for the towing, cargo management, outdoor, and cleaning industries.

