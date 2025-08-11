Clear Start Tax Warns: IRS ‘Substitute Returns’ Could Inflate Your Tax Bill if You Haven’t Filed

Taxpayers who skip filing may face inflated tax debts as the IRS files on their behalf – often without key deductions or credits.

Taxpayers who haven’t filed in recent years may be facing more than late penalties. According to tax resolution firm Clear Start Tax, the IRS is increasingly using a process called a “Substitute for Return” (SFR), where the agency files a tax return on behalf of non-filers – often leading to significantly higher tax bills than the taxpayer would have owed by filing themselves.

When the IRS files a substitute return, it typically includes only income reported by employers and financial institutions – without any deductions, exemptions, or tax credits the taxpayer may be eligible for. The result is often a tax bill that’s artificially inflated and subject to full collection efforts.

“Most people don’t even realize this can happen until they get a notice showing a balance they know isn’t accurate,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. “The IRS isn’t trying to calculate your taxes in your favor – they’re filing a bare-bones return based on what they know, and the numbers can be way off.”

Once a substitute return is filed, the IRS may begin enforcement actions such as liens, levies, or wage garnishments. And while it is possible to replace an SFR with an original return, delays can make the process more difficult and costly.

“The sooner you respond, the better your chances of correcting the record before the IRS moves forward with collections,” the spokesperson explained. “We’ve seen clients cut their tax liability in half or more just by submitting accurate returns to replace the substitute versions.”

Clear Start Tax encourages anyone who hasn’t filed one or more years of taxes to act now, especially if they’ve received notices referencing an SFR. They also advise checking IRS transcripts online or with a tax professional to confirm whether substitute returns have been filed.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“This is one of the most preventable tax problems we see,” the spokesperson added. “Filing late is better than not filing at all – and in many cases, it’s the first step toward getting penalties reduced or debt settled.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm helping individuals and families resolve IRS debt, unfiled returns, and enforcement actions. With a team of licensed professionals, the company specializes in navigating complex tax issues and helping clients find long-term solutions through IRS programs and personalized support.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire