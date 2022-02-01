Tonomus’ Beverly Rider Joins Global Line-Up of Innovators and Influencers Reshaping Metaverse Landscape at World Metaverse Show

World Metaverse Show brings together global metaverse leaders, investors, media outlets, government representatives and fans – all under one roof.

Tonomus’ Beverly Rider to join the show as speaker.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show is set to take place in Dubai. #WMSDubai, scheduled to take place between October 5 and 6, 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, UAE, is billed as an elite gathering of the global metaverse and Web3 ecosystem.

World Metaverse Show, Dubai, October 5th-6th

Beverly Rider – Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Tonomus, the world-leading cognitive technology enterprise, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Portfolio T, Tonomus’ venture studio- is joining the event as speaker. A leader with diverse global exposure to industry and digital transformation, business incubation, enterprise, industrial and consumer IoT, smart and cognitive cities, cloud and telecommunications, Rider is tasked with building and managing a world-class commercial organization comprising sales and channels, ventures, solutions, delivery, communications, events, and product and field marketing.

She also brings extensive commercial, business and legal experience from having served in the C-suite at Fortune 10 and Global 100 companies.

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of WBS, said, “World Metaverse Show will offer a unique chance to engage with global metaverse influencers, as well as handpicked investors and important government delegations.” He further added, “We are excited to have Beverly Rider join as a speaker at World Metaverse Show and are looking forward to an incredibly knowledgeable and insightful session.“

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Events

WBS is a global series of blockchain, crypto, Web3 and metaverse-focused events that has brought together over 20,000 industry influencers, investors, enterprise decision makers and government stakeholders through physical events hosted in over 16 countries.

WBS is dedicated to fostering the growth of the decentralized economy through community development, boosting technological innovation with access to capital, and enabling enterprise and government adoption of Web3 technologies through deal facilitation. Each summit features enterprise and government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, a blockchain exhibition, start-up pitch competitions, and a host of networking opportunities.

Other upcoming platforms organised by WBS Events in 2022 include the World Blockchain Summit – Dubai, taking place between October 17 and 19, and the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok in December.

For more information and tickets, visit www.worldmetaverseshow.com

