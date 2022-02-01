DPA Microphones Spotlights Live Sound Miking Solutions at AES New York 2022

Brand’s Vocal and Instrument Mics Ideal for Variety of Studio and Live Performance Applications

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 ― DPA Microphones will showcase its esteemed studio and live sound microphone solutions at the 2022 AES New York Show (Booth 328). Designed to deliver DPA’s renowned crystal-clear, natural audio, these mics are ideal for any audio professional working in the live production sphere, as well as in the studio. Offering both instrument and vocal mics for a variety of applications, attendees can view DPA’s newly released 4055 Kick Drum Microphone alongside the company’s 2028 Vocal Microphone. The company will also highlight its 4006 and 4011 Pencil Microphones and 4099 Instrument Microphones, which all perform equally well at home in-studio and on-stage.

“With live performances back and better than ever, we are looking forward to sharing some beloved favorites and brand-new solutions at AES New York,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DPA Microphones, Inc. “These mics hit multiple aspects of live sound, offering a well-rounded solution for audio techs and engineers alike, while also allowing artists to recreate the clarity and nuance of their studio recordings on stage.”

Designed without a pre-tailored sound, the company’s new 4055 Kick Drum Microphone allows sound engineers to shape the sound of the instrument exactly as desired for any application — be it pop, rock, jazz, folk or other genres. The mic’s asymmetric design makes it easy to position when slid into any size drum without risking a tear in the drum skin. It can be placed both inside or outside the kick drum, so finding the ideal placement is quick and effortless, without worry of compromising sound pickup or quality. Being a condenser mic, it is also fast and produces a tight and clean sound even at very high SPL (max SPL is 164 dB). Although specifically designated for use with a kick drum, this mic can be used on many instruments found in live house bands on loud stages, such as electric guitar cabinets, bass and horns due to its flat frequency response and ability to bring the uncolored sound to the next level.

On a live stage, the 2028 Vocal Microphone delivers the same sonic qualities as DPA’s other great solutions, allowing all types of vocals to shine. Borrowing elements from the company’s renowned d:facto™ 4018 Vocal Mic, the 2028 is perfect for everyone from indie artists to international touring singers, and needs no EQ to sound just like you are standing next to the singer listening to their performance. This enables the artist to hone-in on their vocals, while the mic’s transparency allows engineers to spend their time shaping the sound experience rather than covering up issues caused by artifacts. The mic also features a fixed-position capsule, as well as a specially designed shock-mount and pop filter, for extreme durability and ruggedness on the road.

To further combat the expected wear-and-tear of live performances, the mic’s outer grille and inner pop filter can be detached and rinsed. Additionally, the 2028 is offered in three variants; a wired XLR with handle and two wireless mic configurations that are compatible with the industry’s most widely used wireless microphone systems.

DPA’s 4000 Series pencil mics are available in cardioid and omnidirectional varieties, with pickup pattern and sensitivity options for any application. Perfect for concert halls and spot miking acoustical instruments, the 4006 Omnidirectional Microphone captures the tiniest of details. The mic is sensitive at all angles, and is both detailed and natural in its reproduction, picking up an incredible depth of sound equally from all directions.

The 4011 Cardioid Microphone is known for its directional quality and attention to detail, offering accurate and colorless sound in both recording and live applications. Thanks to its superb separation between sound sources, the 4011 performs equally well for close-miking a grand piano as it does spot-miking high SPL symphonies. With multiple iterations to choose from, there is a 4011 mic for every application. The 4011A is acclaimed for its close-miking excellence and high SPL handling, making it ideal for on-stage use, while the 4011C acts as a discreet, reference mic for theatre, concerts and studio performances. The 4011 works well with a variety of instruments, from percussion to guitar and wind instruments, while still providing clear, uncolored sound.

DPA will once again showcase its 4099 CORE Instrument Microphone, which is highly regarded for its versatility, ruggedness and natural sound capabilities. A standard among live sound and recording engineers, the 4099 CORE can be affixed to any instrument – from strings to percussion – with the simple swap of the clip. Additionally, the microphone is available in Loud SPL and Extreme SPL varieties to accommodate any application. The enhanced shock mount provides excellent isolation from handling noise and rumble.