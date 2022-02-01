ChiroSpring and ClinicDr Partner to Create ChiroSpring 360, a Best-in-Class Practice Management Software for Chiropractors

DAVENPORT, Iowa & VERGAS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS–ChiroSpring and ClinicDr, two leading providers of practice management software for chiropractors, today announced a new collaboration that combines the best of both platforms to create a new, best-in-class chiropractic management software, ChiroSpring 360.

The next-level software boasts an enhanced, lightning-fast user experience, simplified processes, and a more robust suite of features designed to help chiropractors run their practice better, while putting more personal time back into their day. The new practice management system is built on the latest technology, is fully cloud-based, and works on Mac, PC, tablet, and any mobile device, allowing chiropractors to manage their practice any time, from anywhere.

“This new partnership allows us to push the boundaries of what these two technologies have been able to accomplish individually,” said Brian Albery, founder of ChiroSpring. “We’re confident providers will love the increased capabilities, customizable features, world-class support, as well as the resulting flexibility and efficiency. ChiroSpring 360 is debuting as a fantastic product, and there’s even more innovation on the way to assist doctors in running their practice, as well as growing it.”

Todd Crabtree, founder of ClinicDr, added: “ChiroSpring 360 further demonstrates the commitment of our two companies to the success of the chiropractic community. Together we’ve assembled the most robust tech in the industry to help chiropractors better serve patients and establish the practice of their dreams.”

Just a few of the efficiency-boosting features of the new ChiroSpring 360 include:

Online scheduling and appointment reminders

Digital intake and self check-in

HIPAA-compliant patient communication

Elegant, intuitive EHR

SOAP notes and dictation

Billing and integrated payments

Custom templates

Mobile app for both patient and practice

To learn more, visit chirospring.com.

About ChiroSpring

ChiroSpring designs chiropractic software to enrich the lives of both healthcare professionals and the patients they serve. The fully modern, cloud-based platform offers success and satisfaction to providers through a simple, intuitive design combined with powerful features. With the mission to revolutionize the chiropractic industry, ChiroSpring maximizes efficiency, profitability, and patient wellness through its practice management software, which includes online booking, patient intake, SOAP notes, billing, payments and more. To learn how this next-generation technology is driving chiropractic, visit chirospring.com.

