Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® and Destiny Family Office Host AJ Scaramucci on Significance of Wealth Podcast Following Record-Breaking $16.5M Pikachu Illustrator Card Sale

Podcast Follows on the Heels of Interview by InvestmentNews framing the purchase as the first step in a “planetary treasure hunt” for scarce real–world assets

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office and an avid collector who is helping shape the national conversation around private investments and collectibles as an emerging asset class, recently followed up on an article by InvestmentNews on the record-breaking sale of a Pikachu Illustrator trading card which sold for $16.5 million with a podcast interview of the purchaser of the card AJ Scaramucci.

The Pikachu Illustrator card set a new record for the most expensive trading card ever sold. Ruggie was interviewed by InvestmentNews to provide insight into what the sale signals for investors and the broader collectibles market, which has seen increasing interest from high-net-worth individuals and institutions alike.

Ruggie expanded on those themes in a recent episode of The Significance of Wealth podcast, where he hosted Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Solari Capital, for a wide-ranging discussion on the investment case for rare collectibles and the forces driving record-breaking valuations.

The conversations point to a growing recognition of collectibles as a viable alternative asset class. Ruggie noted that transactions at the highest end of the market are no longer isolated events but part of a broader trend toward diversification beyond traditional portfolios. Investors are increasingly allocating capital to tangible, scarce assets that can offer both financial upside and cultural relevance.

Scarcity remains a defining factor in valuation. The Pikachu Illustrator card is widely regarded as one of the rarest trading cards in existence, with fewer than 50 believed to be in circulation and only one graded at the highest level. Its origin as a prize in a 1998 Japanese illustration contest adds a layer of historical and cultural significance that extends beyond the traditional trading card market.

Both Ruggie and Scaramucci emphasized that demand for such assets is global. The auction attracted bidders from multiple regions, reflecting a shift away from a predominantly U.S.-driven market toward one fueled by international capital. That global participation is contributing to higher valuations and increased competition for trophy assets.

The discussion also highlighted the early stages of institutional involvement, such as Scaramucci’s Treasure Trove initiative, which seeks to identify and acquire culturally significant assets, and is an example of how professional investors are approaching the space with greater scale and structure.

Another key theme is the role of collectibles as a potential hedge against inflation and currency debasement. In the podcast, Scaramucci described high-end collectibles as scarce real-world assets that can store value in uncertain monetary environments, drawing comparisons to traditional hedges such as gold while offering unique exposure to cultural and narrative-driven demand.

Ruggie also pointed to the growing influence of narrative and visibility in shaping market dynamics. High-profile sales and media coverage can significantly elevate interest in specific categories, drawing new participants into the market and reinforcing demand for top-tier assets.

Demographic shifts are further accelerating the trend. Younger investors, many of whom grew up with franchises like Pokémon, are bringing new perspectives to wealth allocation. Assets tied to global pop culture are increasingly viewed alongside more traditional collectibles such as fine art, rare manuscripts and historical artifacts.

Ruggie’s role in both the InvestmentNews coverage and the podcast underscores his leadership in this evolving space. Through Destiny Family Office and The Significance of Wealth, he continues to provide insight into how alternative assets are reshaping modern portfolio construction.

Destiny Family Office provides investment advisory and family office services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, with a focus on integrating traditional strategies with emerging opportunities across private markets and alternative assets.

Learn more at Destiny Family Office or by tuning-in to Significance of Wealth. Click for award criteria and methodology.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Family Office, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Family Office or its firms are engaged, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Family Office.

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SOURCE Destiny Family Office