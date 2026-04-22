xfactrs Launches Revenue Assurance Advisory Council; Jane Koltsova Joins as Strategic Advisor

Cupertino, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2026) – xfactrs, the AI-powered revenue assurance platform for subscription and SaaS businesses, today announced the launch of the Revenue Assurance Advisory Council, an initiative aimed at defining and advancing revenue assurance as a critical discipline across the quote-to-cash lifecycle.

The company announced that Jane Koltsova, a seasoned leader in finance and revenue operations, has joined the council as a strategic advisor.

Revenue leakage continues to be one of the most significant yet under-recognized challenges in subscription businesses. According to research from MGI Research, the subscription industry faces significant challenges with revenue leakage, often losing between 2% to 5% of revenue due to inefficiencies across the quote-to-cash process. Despite heavy investments in enterprise systems, most organizations lack a unified approach to detect and prevent these losses across the revenue lifecycle.

“The reality is simple. Every subscription business has revenue leakage. The problem is, most don’t know where it’s happening or how much they’re losing,” said Ravin Checker, CEO of xfactrs. “We are launching the Revenue Assurance Advisory Council to bring industry leaders together to define this problem properly and establish revenue assurance as a core business discipline.”

The Revenue Assurance Advisory Council will bring together Finance, IT, revenue operations, and industry leaders to develop frameworks, benchmarks, and best practices for identifying and preventing revenue leakage. The initiative is designed to create alignment across finance, technology, and operations teams while elevating revenue assurance to a board-level priority.

Jane Koltsova brings more than 15 years of experience across enterprise software and SaaS organizations, having held leadership roles at Medidata Solutions, PagerDuty, Salesforce, and EY, where she led finance and revenue operations initiatives with a strong focus on Order-to-Cash transformation.

“Revenue assurance sits at the intersection of finance, operations, and technology, yet it is often fragmented across organizations,” said Jane Koltsova. “What excites me about this council is the opportunity to bring structure and clarity to how companies approach this problem, grounded in real-world experience and customer perspectives.”

Additionally, Jane will work closely with the xfactrs leadership team on go-to-market strategy, product-market fit, and embedding a strong customer and buyer perspective into how the platform evolves.

“Jane brings a rare combination of strategic insight and operational depth,” added Ravin. “She understands how revenue actually flows through systems, teams, and processes. More importantly, she understands how customers think and make decisions. That perspective is invaluable as we continue to shape both the product and the category.”

The launch of the Revenue Assurance Advisory Council marks a significant step in xfactrs’ mission to help subscription businesses move from reactive detection to continuous revenue assurance, ensuring that every dollar earned is accurately captured and realized.

About xfactrs

xfactrs is an AI-powered revenue assurance platform designed for subscription businesses to detect and prevent revenue leakage across the Quote-to-Cash lifecycle. It monitors millions of transactions using 500+ control checkpoints to identify anomalies in real time. The platform supports continuous reconciliation, accelerates financial close, and strengthens internal audit readiness with full revenue traceability.

Visit www.xfactrs.com

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