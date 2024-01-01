Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation Announces $2.5 Million in New and Continuing Grants

Focused on Access to Careers in Technology and the Trades for Youth with Disabilities

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF) announced today more than $2.5 million in approved and continuing grant commitments supporting organizations that are expanding access to education, employment, and technology-enabled career pathways for youth and young adults with disabilities across the United States.









The 2026 grant portfolio includes both continuing multiyear investments and newly approved projects that advance MEAF’s long standing focus on assistive technology, accessible digital tools, inclusive workforce development, and employer readiness, with particular emphasis on careers in technology, advanced manufacturing, and skilled trades.

“With rapid advances in technology reshaping the future of work, accessibility and inclusion must be built in from the start,” said Kevin R. Webb, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation. “Our 2026 grants reflect MEAF’s commitment to empowering youth with disabilities with the tools, training, and confidence they need to succeed—while also supporting innovative assistive and accessible technologies that remove barriers for employers and workers alike.”

New and Renewed Projects

New and renewed grants approved for FY2026 strengthen national systems, scale accessible technology solutions, and expand competitive employment outcomes:

Continuing Projects

In addition to new approvals, funding continues for these projects delivering measurable outcomes to help youth with disabilities access careers in technology and the trades:

Aspiritech — Aspiritech Remote Employment Academy

Expands remote, technology‑enabled career pathways for neurodivergent individuals through skills training and employment readiness.

— Expands remote, technology‑enabled career pathways for neurodivergent individuals through skills training and employment readiness. CAST — CTE Tech and Accessibility Hub

Advances accessible digital learning and Universal Design for Learning within career and technical education systems nationwide.

— Advances accessible digital learning and Universal Design for Learning within career and technical education systems nationwide. Cecil County School District — Summer Lineman & Machine Operator Program

Provides hands‑on, accessible training in skilled trades for students with disabilities.

— Provides hands‑on, accessible training in skilled trades for students with disabilities. SME Education Foundation — MEAF Scholarships for Neurodivergent Students

Supports postsecondary access to manufacturing and engineering education for neurodivergent students.

— Supports postsecondary access to manufacturing and engineering education for neurodivergent students. SparkForce, The FMA Foundation — Inclusive Manufacturing Camp Expansion

Introduces young adults with disabilities to careers in advanced manufacturing through immersive, industry‑aligned camps.

— Introduces young adults with disabilities to careers in advanced manufacturing through immersive, industry‑aligned camps. Synergies Work — Igniting Ideas Accelerator

Supports disabled entrepreneurs through an intensive business accelerator focused on innovation and growth.

MEAF’s $2,536,206 in grant commitments to 20 organizations will be distributed over the next two years. MEAF will also match up to $360,000 in donations made by employees in 2026 to help build inclusive and sustainable communities in the United States.

Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation:

The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, D.C. area, was established in 1990 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. group companies, which produce, sell, and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial, and professional electronics products. The Foundation has committed more than $30.1 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.

Contacts

Kevin R. Webb, Executive Director, MEAF, 703-276-8245, Kevin.Webb@meus.com