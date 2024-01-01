Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation Announces $2.5 Million in New and Continuing Grants
Focused on Access to Careers in Technology and the Trades for Youth with Disabilities
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF) announced today more than $2.5 million in approved and continuing grant commitments supporting organizations that are expanding access to education, employment, and technology-enabled career pathways for youth and young adults with disabilities across the United States.
The 2026 grant portfolio includes both continuing multiyear investments and newly approved projects that advance MEAF’s long standing focus on assistive technology, accessible digital tools, inclusive workforce development, and employer readiness, with particular emphasis on careers in technology, advanced manufacturing, and skilled trades.
“With rapid advances in technology reshaping the future of work, accessibility and inclusion must be built in from the start,” said Kevin R. Webb, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation. “Our 2026 grants reflect MEAF’s commitment to empowering youth with disabilities with the tools, training, and confidence they need to succeed—while also supporting innovative assistive and accessible technologies that remove barriers for employers and workers alike.”
New and Renewed Projects
New and renewed grants approved for FY2026 strengthen national systems, scale accessible technology solutions, and expand competitive employment outcomes:
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Ability Central — Project Level Up!
Delivers fully virtual, accessible digital literacy, leadership, and self‑advocacy training for young adults with disabilities nationwide.
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Ability Foundry — Breaking Barriers to Employment: Open‑Source Accessible Technology for Workforce Readiness
Develops open‑source augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) and accessible virtual reality tools to support workforce readiness.
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American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) — Entry Point!
Expands paid internships in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) for college students with disabilities.
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Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) — CTE for All
Advances accessibility and inclusion across national career and technical education convenings leveraging their Centennial celebration at ACTE CareerTech VISION.
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Butler Technology and Career Development Schools — Pathways to Possibility: Project LIFE Portal
Builds a national, accessible digital platform to scale the Project LIFE transition and employment program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
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Community Options, Inc. — 3D Printing and Micro‑certifications for Placement in Advanced Manufacturing Careers
Combines accessible training, industry‑recognized credentials, and paid employment in advanced manufacturing.
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Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation — Accessibility Partnership
Elevates assistive and accessible technologies through CTA Foundation roundtable convenings, as well as an Accessibility Hub and startup recognition at CES® 2027.
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Easterseals Redwood — Neurodivergent Employment Initiative
Creates a gamified, technology‑driven pipeline to information technology careers for neurodivergent youth.
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National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) — National Initiative to Increase Employment Pathways
Piloting an employment initiative to expand hiring pathways for individuals with Down syndrome in the Southeast USA with the goal to expand nationwide.
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TACT — TACT Expansion
Scales high‑placement trades training for neurodiverse students into new states.
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The Uniquely Abled Project — Partnering to Improve Quality, Efficiency, and Results of Job Placement Programs
Expands high‑placement advanced manufacturing academies for autistic young adults.
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University of Montana Foundation / MonTECH — EMPOWER AT
Builds statewide assistive technology capacity through hybrid training and lending programs.
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WISE (Washington Initiative for Supported Employment) — National Website Portfolio Pilot Project
Supports Project SEARCH interns and transition students in creating digital portfolios that strengthen self-advocacy and employer engagement.
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Westchester Institute for Human Development — Our Ride Ahead: Expanding the National Vision for Disabled Youth Employment and Leadership
Expands national leadership initiatives shaping expectations and opportunity for youth with disabilities centered around the News & Documentary Emmy® nominated film The Ride Ahead.
Continuing Projects
In addition to new approvals, funding continues for these projects delivering measurable outcomes to help youth with disabilities access careers in technology and the trades:
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Aspiritech — Aspiritech Remote Employment Academy
Expands remote, technology‑enabled career pathways for neurodivergent individuals through skills training and employment readiness.
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CAST — CTE Tech and Accessibility Hub
Advances accessible digital learning and Universal Design for Learning within career and technical education systems nationwide.
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Cecil County School District — Summer Lineman & Machine Operator Program
Provides hands‑on, accessible training in skilled trades for students with disabilities.
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SME Education Foundation — MEAF Scholarships for Neurodivergent Students
Supports postsecondary access to manufacturing and engineering education for neurodivergent students.
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SparkForce, The FMA Foundation — Inclusive Manufacturing Camp Expansion
Introduces young adults with disabilities to careers in advanced manufacturing through immersive, industry‑aligned camps.
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Synergies Work — Igniting Ideas Accelerator
Supports disabled entrepreneurs through an intensive business accelerator focused on innovation and growth.
MEAF’s $2,536,206 in grant commitments to 20 organizations will be distributed over the next two years. MEAF will also match up to $360,000 in donations made by employees in 2026 to help build inclusive and sustainable communities in the United States.
Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation:
The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, D.C. area, was established in 1990 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. group companies, which produce, sell, and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial, and professional electronics products. The Foundation has committed more than $30.1 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.
Contacts
Kevin R. Webb, Executive Director, MEAF, 703-276-8245, Kevin.Webb@meus.com