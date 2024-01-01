Tolion Health AI Forms Scientific Advisory Board with Leading Experts in Alzheimer’s, Brain Health, and Artificial Intelligence

Tolion Health AI Partners with Global Leaders to Advise on Scientific Strategy, Clinical Validation, and Global Brain Health Prevention

Tolion Brain Coach Assists Users in Identifying and Managing Modifiable Risk Factors Associated with Cognitive Health and Performance

Free AI-Powered Mobile App on Apple App Store Helps Millions at Risk for Dementia Manage Their Brain Health

Personalized Lifestyle Recommendations Tailored to Individual Profiles, Along with Healthy Choices, are Viewed as Crucial for Reducing Risk of Dementia

Tolion Health AI, a digital health company developing personalized, preventive, and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for brain health, wellness and longevity, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB unites internationally renowned experts in neuroscience, neurology, Alzheimer's disease research, preventive medicine, and artificial intelligence to strengthen Tolion's scientific capabilities and guide its long-term strategic direction.





The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board follows the launch of Tolion Brain Coach in the U.S. App Store, the first AI-powered mobile application designed to help individuals safeguard and enhance their brain health prior to the onset of neurodegenerative disease symptoms. By targeting modifiable risk factors with individualized, evidence-based guidance, Tolion seeks to make a substantial contribution to global dementia prevention efforts, recognizing that up to 45 percent of dementia cases may be preventable.

Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Tolion Health AI, stated, “Tolion Brain Coach is now accessible on the U.S. App Store, underscoring our commitment to delivering personalized, AI-driven solutions for brain health in partnership with Garmin. The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board will enhance our capacity to translate robust scientific research into practical strategies that support long-term brain health and assist in mitigating cognitive decline. Our focus remains on advancing proactive approaches to brain health, shifting from late-stage interventions to early preventive measures. Furthermore, we are strengthening collaborations with clinical cohorts, advocacy organizations, neurological specialists, and clinics to rigorously validate and refine our methodology.”

Scientific Advisory Board Members



Tolion SAB experts bring decades of leadership in academic medicine, clinical research, and neuroscience, focusing on Alzheimer’s, neurodegeneration, prevention, and brain aging.

“In preventive brain health, scientific integrity is paramount,” said Bruno Vellas, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Toulouse University and Chairman of the Tolion Health AI Scientific Advisory Board. “The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for Tolion. The expertise of each member will guide Tolion’s scientific direction, validate its AI-driven strategies, and ensure that Tolion Brain Coach is founded on rigorous medical research.”

Bruno Vellas, MD, PhD



Professor Bruno Vellas is an internationally recognized authority in the fields of aging, Alzheimer’s disease prevention, and geriatric medicine. Serving as Professor of Medicine at Toulouse University, he also founded and directs the Toulouse IHU HealthAge, a prominent research center dedicated to geroscience and healthy longevity including dementia prevention. He is a former president of the International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (IAGG), a non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations, and established the European Alzheimer’s Disease Consortium (EADC), the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease conference (CTAD), Professor Vellas has contributed significantly to the development and oversight of major international clinical trials focused on early intervention and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, including pivotal studies that inform global prevention strategies. His research highlights the critical role of risk factor identification and management prior to the onset of clinical symptoms.

Robert Rissman, PhD



Dr. Robert Rissman is a Professor of Psychology and Neurosciences at the University of Southern California. He holds the W.M Keck Endowed Chair in Medicine and founding director of the Neuroscience Translational Research Division of the Epstein Family Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute in San Diego. His translational research centers on the molecular mechanisms underlying cognitive decline, neuroinflammation, and biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. In addition to this primary research program, Dr. Rissman is Biomarker Unit Lead for NIA’s Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium and USC’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Rissman collaborates with industry partners and clinical research organizations to advance biomarker development, therapeutic evaluation, and early intervention strategies. He has authored or co-authored numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles and is an active participant in international conferences and expert panels aimed at advancing Alzheimer’s disease research.

Samuel Gandy, MD, PhD



Dr. Samuel Gandy is an internationally recognized physician-scientist and Professor, known for his expertise in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. He is a director of the Mount Sinai Center for Cognitive Health and has held key leadership roles at leading medical institutions, including serving as Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Gandy’s groundbreaking research has expanded knowledge about the molecular and genetic aspects of Alzheimer’s, focusing on risk factors, preventive methods, and early interventions. With hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, he has significantly shaped contemporary dementia research and prevention strategies. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Gandy often consults on biotechnology and digital health projects, offering expertise in translational neuroscience, clinical guidance, and evidence-based prevention approaches.

Jiří Dvořák, MD, PhD



Professor Jiří Dvořák is a highly respected clinician, academic, and neuroscientist recognized for his extensive expertise in neurology, neuroscience research, and medical education. He holds the title of Professor Emeritus at the University of Zurich and former chair of SPINE Unit at Schulthess Clinic and has held key clinical and academic roles throughout Europe. His career demonstrates substantial contributions to patient care, neurological and concussion research, and health policy development, including his tenure as Chief Medical Officer at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), where he oversaw health initiatives for professional athletes. Professor Dvořák’s multidisciplinary background spans clinical neurology, academic leadership, and the application of scientific evidence to medical practice. His areas of competence include the diagnosis and management of neurological disorders, as well as the integration of research into preventative medicine and strategies for patient-centered care.

Jan Laczó, MD, PhD



Professor Jan Laczó is a senior cognitive neurologist at the Department of Neurology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, working at both Motol and Homolka University Hospitals. He is also a senior researcher with the Dementia Research Group at the International Clinical Research Center, St. Anne’s University Hospital Brno. His clinical work and studies concentrate on Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, focusing especially on early diagnosis, cognitive assessment, and translational neuroscience. Professor Laczó has contributed numerous articles to peer-reviewed journals and actively participates in international neuroscience research partnerships.

Josef Šivic, PhD



Josef Šivic is a Distinguished Researcher at the Czech Technical University, holding a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford and having completed previous research appointments at MIT and Inria. His primary area of specialization involves the development of artificial intelligence systems capable of interpreting complex, structured, and dynamic data. Dr. Šivic’s recent research focuses on advancing machine learning techniques for biomolecular datasets, including the design of protein-protein interactions, enzyme characterization, and molecular discovery. He has received both ERC Starting and Advanced Grants, as well as the Longuet-Higgins and Helmholtz Prizes in recognition of his foundational contributions to computer vision. Dr. Šivic’s proficiency in applying AI to model large-scale multimodal data strengthens Tolion Health AI’s commitment to predictive and personalized recommendations in brain health and longevity.

Marcel Worring, PhD



Professor Marcel Worring is recognized as a foremost authority in multimedia analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for image and video interpretation, with extensive expertise in enabling AI systems to reliably derive insights from complex visual data. Serving as Professor of Multimedia Analytics at the University of Amsterdam, his research encompasses multimodal information retrieval, explainable AI, and responsible data science. Professor Worring has published numerous influential scientific works and significantly advanced AI methodologies that promote transparency, trustworthiness, and scalability in real-world applications.

Dr. Josef Šivic commented, “In collaboration with the Scientific Advisory Board, I am committed to developing Tolion’s AI engine based on rigorous scientific principles and advanced machine learning approaches. By employing multimodal learning strategies to examine complex biological datasets, our aim is to improve the prediction and prevention of neurodegenerative decline through personalized, evidence-driven interventions, supported by our expertise at the intersection of artificial intelligence, medicine, and preventive care under the guidance of the Scientific Advisory Board.”

The Tolion SAB will play a pivotal role in:

Guiding Tolion’s scientific and clinical strategy

Supporting the validation of Tolion’s AI-driven recommendations

Advising on biomarkers, prevention frameworks, and clinical endpoints

Strengthening partnerships with academic institutions and clinical collaborators

Ensuring continuous alignment with leading research in neurodegeneration and brain aging

Providing strategic guidance on AI and machine learning, model assessment, and responsible AI implementation

About Tolion Brain Coach



Tolion Brain Coach is an AI-powered app designed to support brain health, performance, and longevity. Using the proprietary Tolion AI Engine, which combines knowledge management, machine learning, and large language models, it offers daily recommendations grounded in scientific research. The app addresses modifiable risk factors and provides tools for cognitive well-being.

By integrating medical brain health insights with user data, Tolion’s products aim to boost brain health and lower neurodegenerative risks, such as Alzheimer’s, via prevention. Since up to 45% of dementia cases may be preventable through lifestyle changes, the app helps users improve sleep, manage stress, stay active, and engage their minds.

The Tolion Brain Coach mobile app delivers personalized guidance through features such as:

Personalized Risk Insights: AI analyzes your lifestyle, behavior, and environment, including sleep and activity.

AI analyzes your lifestyle, behavior, and environment, including sleep and activity. Wearable Integration: Syncs instantly with Garmin devices for live sleep tracking.

Syncs instantly with Garmin devices for live sleep tracking. Weekly Brain Health Planner: Micro-goals and coaching plans support healthy routines.

Micro-goals and coaching plans support healthy routines. Progress Tracking: Dashboards show consistency and long-term progress.

Dashboards show consistency and long-term progress. Conversational Brain Coach: In-app AI offers empathetic, motivational guidance.

In-app AI offers empathetic, motivational guidance. Brain Age Score: Calculates brain’s biological age from lifestyle, genetic, and biomarker data.

Tolion Brain Coach is available to anyone, especially those at higher risk, and is currently offered at no cost on the Apple App Store. Android and additional wearable integrations will be available in 2026.

About Tolion Health AI



Tolion Health AI is a digital health company using AI, data, and collaborative technologies to deliver personalized, preventive, and predictive care. With support from medical experts, Tolion integrates advanced technology with insights that help patients manage their health and improve performance. The proprietary Tolion MedPortal and Tolion AI Engine identify and address key brain health risk factors, aiming to enhance quality of life and longevity. Tolion MedPortal manages vast medical data using AI to refine the company’s knowledge base, while the Tolion AI Engine oﬀers customized health guidance based on genetics, history, and medical status. The innovative Tolion Brain Coach mobile app provides users with access to extensive medical expertise, supporting early prevention, accurate diagnosis, and continuous care for better health outcomes.

Tolion Brain Coach can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit www.tolionbraincoach.com.

