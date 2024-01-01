Arbor Day Foundation Podcast Features Jane Goodall Institute USA Executive Director In Latest Episode

“Unearthing Optimism” podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anna Rathmann, executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute USA, joins the Arbor Day Foundation in the second episode of its new podcast, “Unearthing Optimism.”





In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Rathmann shares what she’s learned from the legendary Dr. Jane Goodall and reflects on her own journey from Yellowstone park ranger to a champion for global conservation.

“Anna shared such an inspiring perspective during our conversation, illustrating the power of connecting people and nature to grow a better future. She reminds us that we all have the ability to create positive change,” said Lambe. “In a time when it’s easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We’re grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey.”

“Unearthing Optimism” is a new kind of climate conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It’s available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

