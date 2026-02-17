MakaChain Announces ARSe Stablecoin Integration, Enabling Access to 6,000+ Businesses via Kripton

MakaChain, the next-generation blockchain designed for real-world payments and stablecoins, announced today that it will integrate ARSe, the 1:1 stable token pegged to the Argentinian peso. The goal is to become the main blockchain for on-chain payments, which will be distributed and used within the Kripton ecosystem, one of Argentina’s largest crypto-fiat platforms, with over 6,000 affiliated physical businesses and a growing network of digital businesses.

ARSe is issued by Entropia (Stable S.A.), with the collaboration of Estable.io, facilitating the technical infrastructure and tools to launch and manage the stablecoin. Estable.io is a company specializing in white-label wallets and merchant payment gateways, as well as stablecoin infrastructure. As a portfolio company of Tether, Estable.io focuses on real-world adoption.

ARSe emerges as a concrete solution for improving the everyday use of payments, collections, and transfers with the efficiency of blockchain, but with a simple and intuitive experience for users and businesses.

Thanks to its deployment on MakaChain, ARSe will be able to operate with lower on-chain transaction costs, designed to facilitate a number of different transactions, including micropayments, retail, services, and high-volume payments, eliminating one of the main barriers to adoption in the traditional crypto ecosystem.

MakaChain: Payment infrastructure designed for the real economy

Unlike general-purpose blockchains, MakaChain was built specifically for stablecoin payments, eliminating the need for different tokens to cover gas fees, improving the user experience, and reducing technical complexity for both users and businesses.

With this integration:

ARSe benefits from an infrastructure optimized for day-to-day payments.

Businesses can operate with reduced friction and without the need for advanced technical knowledge.

The experience is more similar to a traditional payment system, but with the advantages of blockchain technology (24/7, near instant settlements, reduced fees).

Kripton: the bridge between crypto and Argentinian commerce.

As one of the country’s leading providers of crypto-fiat solutions, Kripton’s goal is to be one of the main channels for the mass adoption of ARSe, enabling its immediate use in thousands of physical businesses and digital platforms across Argentina.

Through its wallet and POS solution:

Users will be able to pay using ARSe as a means of payment.

Businesses will be able to accept payments in ARSe and settle according to their preference.

The result is an infrastructure ready to scale digital payments in Argentina with minimal costs, high efficiency, and a focus on real-world adoption.

About MakaChain

MakaChain is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to reduce friction in payments with digital assets. Its architecture allows fees to be paid in the same token being transferred, removing the requirement to obtain and hold native tokens for gas fees, facilitating adoption for users, businesses, and institutions.

