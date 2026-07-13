Title 911: Emergency Legal Defense Office for Connecticut / Nationwide Title IX Cases Opens in Ridgefield

Firm expands its dedicated Title IX practice to support students nationwide

The Law Offices of Mark Sherman , a leading and established Connecticut law firm in Title IX school discipline defense, announced today the opening of its new office at 37 Danbury Road, Suite 204, Ridgefield, Connecticut. The relocation from Greenwich strengthens the firm’s ability to serve clients in Fairfield County and throughout Connecticut, while expanding its national footprint in Title IX matters through its new business Title911.com .

“There’s a pressing need for a Connecticut-based Title IX law firm,” Mark Sherman , Founder and Attorney at The Law Office of Mark Sherman. “With its central location, this new Ridgefield office enhances our in-person availability in the Ridgefield and Danbury area and allows us to handle more Title IX defense cases at Connecticut colleges and boarding schools.”

Sherman, with the assistance of his trial partner Ryan O’Neill , said he is seeing Title IX being used frequently to railroad innocent students out of college and boarding school without proper due process. “While some cases are completely legitimate and serve to protect Title IX victims, we are seeing a surge of Title IX cases that are based on false accusations of sexual assault and harassment, especially over the issue of consent and impaired consent. These cases must be handled by experienced Title IX advisors and attorneys on Day 1-when you get that first Title IX letter, or else you or your child can get unfairly expelled or disciplined by Connecticut or nationwide colleges or universities.”

“The Ridgefield office will handle the firm’s full range of matters, including criminal defense, sextortion cases, Title IX school discipline defense, and Department of Children & Families investigations. The firm’s attorneys will continue to appear in state and federal courts across Connecticut.”

“By combining local accessibility with nationwide reach through Connecticut Title IX practice, we are better positioned to protect the rights of students and others facing Title IX allegations wherever they occur,” Sherman added.

Title911.com will be working with students and families facing Title IX and misconduct proceedings at Yale University, Fairfield University, Quinnipiac, UConn, and all of Connecticut’s boarding schools, such as Choate, Kent, Loomis Chaffee, Hotchkiss and Taft, as well as nationwide on behalf of Connecticut students attending college out-of-state.

The firm provides criminal defense, DCF defense, and sextortion services to clients in Stamford, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Darien, Rowayton, Fairfield, Trumbull, Westport, Wilton, Weston, and throughout the State of Connecticut.

Clients and prospective clients can learn more about the firm’s services and submit online inquiries at its website: markshermanlaw.com and the new website for Title IX cases, http://title911.com/

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About The Law Offices of Mark Sherman

The Law Offices of Mark Sherman is a leading Connecticut law firm providing criminal defense, employment discrimination, and whistle-blowing retaliation representation services, as well as a full array of civil and business litigation services.

Media contact:

Mark Sherman

The Law Offices of Mark Sherman, LLC

Stamford, Connecticut

United States

(203) 358-4700

msherman@markshermanlaw.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Mark Sherman

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire