Galaxy Ventures Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Galaxy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GXY.P) (“Galaxy” or the “Company“), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V“), announces that Mr. Daryl Rebeck has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors and management of Galaxy thank Mr. Rebeck for his service and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure and extend their best wishes to him in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Andrew Thomson”

Andrew Thomson

President, CEO and Director

Telephone: (604) 417-2999

Email: athomson.galaxy@outlook.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information, which include completion of the Transaction and related Concurrent Financing, development of technologies, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction or Concurrent Financing will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: Galaxy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire