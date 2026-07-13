PPX Mining Appoints Veteran Mining Executive Andres Osorio Anaya as Operations Manager

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (“PPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrés Osorio Anaya, MBA, Mining Engineer, MAusIMM, as Operations Manager, effective July 13, 2026.

Mr. Osorio will have executive responsibility for the Company’s operations in Peru, with his mandate being the completion, commissioning, ramp-up and operation of the Company’s new processing plant at the Igor Project and transition to commercial production. While underground mining operations at Igor are currently managed by the Company’s mining partner, Mr. Osorio will oversee PPX’s technical management of the operation and work closely with the mining partner’s management team to ensure mine development, production planning and ore delivery are fully integrated with the processing plant’s operational requirements. He will also participate in the evaluation and implementation of future growth opportunities for PPX.

Mr. Osorio brings more than 34 years of international mining experience across Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina and Nicaragua. He has held senior executive positions such as general manager and vice president of technical services and has overseen project execution, mine and mill operations, engineering, permitting, operational excellence and the commissioning of mining operations producing gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and tin.

Most recently, Mr. Osorio served as Senior Project Consultant with BISA, advising major mining companies throughout Latin America on underground mining projects, reserve evaluations, due diligence and mine expansions. Mr. Osorio has held senior executive positions with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura, Aris Mining, Cormitoma S.A., Continental Gold Limited, Endeavour Silver Corp., Glencore’s Sinchi Wayra operations, Volcan Compañía Minera and Centromin Perú.

Mr. Osorio holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the National University of Engineering (UNI) in Peru, a Master of Business Administration from ESAN Graduate School of Business, and a Diploma in Project Management. He is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a registered member of the Peruvian Institute of Engineers (CIP), and is fluent in English and Spanish.

Ernest Mast, President and Chief Executive Officer of PPX Mining, commented: “I would like to welcome Andrés Osorio to PPX. As we prepare to commission our processing plant and transition to commercial production, strengthening our operational leadership is a key priority. Andrés brings extensive experience in developing, commissioning and optimizing mining operations across Latin America. His deep technical expertise, disciplined operational approach and proven leadership make him exceptionally well qualified to lead our operations in Peru as we focus on safe, efficient and profitable production.”

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Igor Project in northern Peru. The Company is developing a high-grade underground gold and silver mining operation while continuing to explore the significant resource potential of its extensive mineral concessions.

For further information, please contact:

PPX Mining Corp.

Ernest Mast

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (416) 361-0737

Email: info@ppxmining.com

www.ppxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s management plans, the anticipated contributions of Mr. Osorio, the completion, commissioning and commercial production of the Igor Project processing plant, future operational performance, project development plans, production objectives and the Company’s growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, PPX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire