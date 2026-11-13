Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens 34th Florida Location in Wimauma

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

Tidal Wave Auto Spa®, one of the nation’s fastest-growing conveyor car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest conveyor car wash in Wimauma, Florida. Now open at 14360 S US Highway 301 , the new Wimauma car wash marks the company’s 34th location in the Sunshine State and 340th nationwide.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Wimauma location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from November 11 to November 22. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company’s premium wash option, Graph-X4® + Super Shammy, at no cost. The Wimauma location features mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine, delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish.

Tidal Wave is extending its popular Founders Club offer through the Grand Opening celebration (November 11-22). Available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 340-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8.5 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Wimauma grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Tuesday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For every free wash redeemed and every new Clean Club membership purchased that day, Tidal Wave will donate $1 and $5 respectively to the Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend . These donations support the Tampa YMCA’s mission to invest in kids, health, and neighbors through program scholarships and free offerings, including swim and water safety programs, summer camp, and diabetes prevention.

“Wimauma marks our 34th location in Florida, and we’re excited about the opportunity to serve this community. Our premium car wash experience and commitment to customer service set Tidal Wave apart. We’re also proud to support local causes-our Giveback Day partnership with the Spurlino Family YMCA shows that we’re not just a car wash-we’re a community partner,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 340 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 34 in Florida .

Wimauma, FL Location: 14360 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598

Nearby Locations:

423 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

8321 SR 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34211

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 340 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8.5 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact:

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

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SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire