Core Critical Metals Corp. Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Critical Mineral Flow-Through Private Placement

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Core Critical Metals Corp. (“CCMC” or the “Company“) (TSXV:CCMC)(OTCQB:CCMCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (each, an “FT Share“) at a price of $0.50 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering“). The FT Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

Each FT Share will be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”). The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” under the Tax Act and, where applicable, as “BC flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), on the Company’s LMSL (Lucky Mike – Silver Lode) copper-molybdenum-tungsten project near Merritt, British Columbia. The Company will renounce such expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026, and will incur such expenditures on or before December 31, 2027.

No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the Offering, and no insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential. Its principal project is the LMSL (Lucky Mike – Silver Lode) copper-molybdenum-tungsten project near Merritt, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@corecriticalmetals.com or visit www.corecriticalmetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Offering, the anticipated gross proceeds, the receipt of TSXV acceptance, the use of proceeds, the tax treatment of the FT Shares and the renunciation of expenditures. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor a guarantee and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms or timeline contemplated, or at all; the risk that TSXV acceptance may not be obtained; the risk that expenditures may not qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; lack of available capital; actual results of exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of base and other metals; operating risks; accidents; labour issues; delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits; and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire